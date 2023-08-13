Youtubers case against tuberculosis

The case of the Green brothers against tuberculosis is unprecedented in history, as it seems that they succeeded, especially one of them, in persuading the world’s largest pharmaceutical store to forego expected big profits and make the drug available in some countries of the world. middle- and low-income world that could save millions of lives.

idealists and entrepreneurs

The Greens have had one of the most successful and enduring careers on YouTube. They started with a channel where they did all sorts of things called Brotherhood 2 in 2006, followed by vlogbrotherswhose followers are grouped into the Nerdfighteria community, which can be translated as land of nerds V Fighting leg and that he has fan clubs at various US universities.

However, the Green brothers were best known for spreading knowledge.

In 2011 they launched a channel crash course, where John talked about history and Hank about science, both in a very accessible, entertaining and endearing way. In the end, Hank created SciShow solely for scientific topics. In both, they had, in addition to themselves, different guest conductors.

❝We share the idealistic notion that viewers pay for things not because they have to, but because they care about the things they love and want to keep evolving❞, Hank said when they launched the Subbable platform in 2013 which will be funded by its audience and whose first channel was Crash Course, followed by SciShow.

The activity of the Greens, as a rule, remains outside of politics or business. vlogbrothers The concerns, interests, and personal issues of the brothers are discussed.

For example, recently Hank learned that he had leukemia, and he talked not only about the scientific details of the disease, but also about his experiences and feelings from diagnosis to treatment.

But about four weeks ago, John made another video in which he said he was angry and sued the pharmaceutical company Johnson & Johnson, which is by far the largest and most powerful pharmaceutical company in the world.

Giant and bacteria

Consisting of various companies, American pharmaceutical brand Johnson & Johnson has a value of $12,759 million, which puts it in first place, well above second, Swiss Roche, which is valued at $8,466 million, according to Brand Finance consulting firm. and the third, also American Pfizer, with 6,201 million.

On the other hand, we have Mycobacterium tuberculosis, a slow bacterium (it reproduces about every 21 hours, while others do it every 20 or 30 minutes) that causes tuberculosis, mainly affecting the lungs, which is transmitted by airborne droplets from a person to a person. human and, if left untreated, kills half of those infected.

The good news is that there is a BCG vaccine against tuberculosis, but it is really only effective against childhood tuberculosis and the most extreme forms of the disease, but did not prevent, for example, that in 2021 TB patients or that 1.6 million died from it .

Gavi, the global vaccine alliance, estimates that an effective new TB vaccine could deliver $474 billion in health and economic benefits by 2050 and be cost-effective in many low- and middle-income countries. But it hasn’t been developed yet. It is also necessary to develop accessible tools for quick and easy diagnosis of the disease in order to apply existing treatments.

There is an additional problem: even though it evolves slowly, due to its slow reproduction rate and because it does not exchange genetic material horizontally like other bacterial species, M tuberculosis antibiotic resistance has developed, posing a serious threat to public health.

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimated in 2019 that about 3.4% of TB cases in the world are caused by resistant bacteria. In Mexico, a research team belonging to various universities in the country conducted a genetic search for representative states and published in March 2022 that about 3.3% of infections were due to resistant strains.

Through its Janssen subsidiary, J&J brought to market bedaquiline in 2012, which was not only the first new anti-TB drug in nearly five decades, but also effective against variants resistant to other antibiotics. regimens against these strains that also use previous drugs.

However, bedaquiline, trade name Sirturono, is not available in many low- and middle-income countries due to its high cost, and patent protection makes it impossible to produce generic drugs.

The main patent for bedaquiline expired on July 18, but J&J was preparing to bring a number of secondary patents into play with innovations that improve the drug’s absorption into the body and extend the drug’s protection until 2027.

This practice is known as “patent perpetuation” and has become a classic in pharmaceutical leadership. But this time it didn’t happen.

welcome to nerdfighter

On July 11, John Green posted a video on YouTube (at vlogbrothers which has 3.73 million followers) and on his Twitter account, criticizing J&J and its intentions and urging his followers to put pressure on the company.

“When you try to make a patent indefinite, even if you know that this decision will cost hundreds of thousands of human lives over the next four years, you cast a shadow on your corporate reputation,” Green said to the camera.

Green has 4.5 million followers on Twitter and the YouTube video has 622,000 views in the first 24 hours of posting.

“So you made this video and the nerds went crazy on Reddit, Twitter and other social media platforms that I probably don’t use that much. There were letters, there were calls. I hope everyone was good,” his brother Hank replied on July 14, citing a J&J statement denying the allegations, adding, “And this morning…”

In fact, it was not that morning, but the day before, when the Stop TB Partnership, which aims to stop TB worldwide, released a brief statement stating that Johnson & Johnson had granted licenses “which allow the Global Medicines Fund to conduct tenders, purchase and supply generics. sirturo (bedaquiline) for most low- and middle-income countries, including countries where patents are still in effect.”

Epilogue of an unfinished story

Unfortunately, real stories are even more complex and less beautiful, round and punchy than we would like.

Thus, on July 31, Campaign Access published a request confirming the need for J&J to make public their commitment to “not enforce existing secondary patent applications or withdraw pending applications for bedaquiline” as they indicated that was published by the Stop TB Partnership , “very far from the obligation of non-applying/revoking secondary patents.”

They added that “Since this statement was posted on Twitter, J&J has not released any additional information about the deal” and listed 12 points for clarification.

Either way, it seems impossible for J&J to back down, especially as the nerds keep pushing.

