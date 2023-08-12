Zanetti pounced on Lukaku: he disappointed both a professional and a person

Argentine Javier Zanettivice president Interattacked a Belgian football player Romelu Lukaku, who was expected to “behave differently as a professional and as a person” after learning he was in talks to sign a contract with Juventus.

What did Javier Zanetti say about Romelu Lukaku?

“Because of what Inter did for him we expected a different type of behavior as a professional and as a person. He has the right to move to the team he wants, it would not be enough, but it was enough to tell about it in time, ”the ex-football player said in an interview with the publication “La Gazetta dello Sport” on the occasion of his 50th birthday.

“But there is nobody more than a club and when you build a team you should always consider who did you put in the locker room“.

lukakuarrived last season on loan from Chelsea like a great interista incorporation that will return to Nerazzurri on top of Italy, did not live up to expectations.



reduced to the background in all important matches and reduced injuryBelgian nine upset his fans in terms of football – with a key episode in the Champions League final that could very well lead to a draw and extra time against Manchester City – and he is doing it personally now, negotiations with Juventus.

Possible signing Lukaku with Juventus

And that’s what he is Chelsea And Juventus maintained contacts and assessed the possibility exchange is possible between lukaku and Serbian Dusan Vlahovicthat there was nothing to like in the club Milan, who suspect that negotiations began when the season has not yet ended, according to local media.

lukakuon starting ramp, not participating in pre-season Chelsea. He did not play a single friendly match and the London club did not assign him a number.

​