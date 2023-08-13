Zeballos and Granollers will play in the next stage of the tournament in Toronto

The ATP brings together players from all over the world in the men’s category. (Information)

argentine player Horace Ceballos and Spanish tennis player Marcel Granollers they won 3-6, 6-3 and 0-1 To Jean Julien Roger And Marcelo Arevalo in the semi-finals of the tournament Toronto. With this result, the players will advance to the next round of the tournament. Toronto.

The championship will continue today Saturday from 18:00 Spanish time with Zeballos and Granollers facing off against the winners of the match in which they will face each other. Tim Putz And Kevin Kravitz against Joe Salisbury And Rajiv Ram which will take place today on Saturday from 18:00 Spanish time.

in the tournament Toronto (National Bank Open) total 56 pairs facing each other. Likewise, it is held from 7 to 13 August on an outdoor hard track.

Tennis is undoubtedly a classic sport. Every year, four tournaments (the so-called “Grand Slams”) gather all the attention of the whole world: the season starts with Australian Opencontinue on the clay path Roland Garrostravels to London to celebrate Wimbledon and ends in the USA US Open.

The rest of the time, players also compete around the world, finishing the seasons on different surfaces: hard or fast track, clay or grass.

Tennis originated in Europe at the end of the 18th century and since 1926 is professional sports after the creation of the first round. It was especially popular among the upper classes of the English-speaking countries, but today it is global sport. It is divided into two categories: men’s competition (ATP) and women’s (WTA).

ATP (Association of Tennis Professionals) is an association of professional tennis players that unites players from all over the world in the men’s category.

The ATP Tour hosts several tournaments throughout the year: ATP Masters 1000 (where the winner of the tournament will receive 1000 points to add to the ATP ranking), ATP 500 and ATP 250. Below these tournaments, on a lower rung is the ATP Challenger Tour, where future world tennis stars compete. In addition, the ATP tennis tournament is also responsible for the Grand Slam tournaments.

The fight for the title of the best in history does not stop in the men’s category. Spanish Rafael NadalHe Serbian Novak Djokovic and Swiss Roger Federer they compete to break all records and collect the most Grand Slams. The three players are often referred to as “big three‘ before new generations or ‘Next Gen’.

These up-and-coming tennis stars have successfully entered the world of tennis, as is the case with Greek tennis players. Stefanos Tsitsipasfrom Italian Matteo BerrettiniGerman Alexander Zverev or Russian Medvedev And Rublev.

Novak Djokovic currently holds the record for week number 1 ATP rankings, followed by Roger Federer, legendary American player Pete Sampras, Ivan Lendl and Jimmy Connors.

BTA (Women’s Tennis Association) was founded in 1973 by a famous former tennis player Billie Jean King. The Californian has won 39 Grand Slam titles in her active career and is an icon in the world of tennis.

Today, many tennis players struggle to stay at the top of the world tennis elite and surpass Stephanie Graff or Serena Williams. Players like the Poles Iga Sviontek (2021 Roland Garros champion), Greek Maria Sakkari or Paula Badosa (the first Spanish winner of Indian Wells) are fighting to stay in the top 10 of the WTA rankings.

In 2022 Australian tennis player Esley Barty announced his final retirement from tennis and ended an impressive career with several Grand Slams under his belt. Now it’s the other players’ turn to take over and become number 1.