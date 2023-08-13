The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom has captivated everyone since its release. And this is not surprising: analyzes agree that this is a masterpiece, and some media talk about the best video game in history. In NextN, we want to help players uncover all the mysteries that TOTC holds, and this time we’ll be focusing on armor and various outfits that we can find hidden in Hyrule. In this article, we will teach you how to get Kimono Goku.

As accustomed as we are to crossovers and cameos, Dragon Ball’s foray into the Zelda universe wouldn’t be weird, but sadly it isn’t. To get Goku’s kimono in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, you need to perform a small trick, fully programmed and unmodified. Of course, for this you first need to get clothes. Namely:

If you are still missing any of them, at NextN we have prepared a complete guide to help players with aesthetic issues. Keeping track of the latest Hylian fashion has never been easier.

Get Goku’s kimono in Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

Once you have obtained the necessary clothing items, all you have to do is visit Hatelia village. Here, as in the previous part, we find dry cleaning, place to personalize our clothes. Since the coloring is done in full length and we want to use different colors, you will have to let them color the outfit in two steps. It doesn’t matter which one you start with.

Wearing only a perfume headdress, talk to the dry cleaner’s owner and ask him to dye your clothes. You must choose yellow color. If you do not know what to make the dye from, 5 bananas will be enough, although the options are varied. Then put on the llama’s climbing shirt and pants, without putting anything on his head at the same time, and ask him ringworm of orange Orange dye can be obtained, for example, from 5 hylian tomatoes. When you’re done, equip it right away and you’re done. You are a super saiyan.

