Zendaya has received a million dollar salary in her new film for people over 18

Zendaya is a big star. In 2023, the actress will premiere two films while we wait for her return to the cinema. Euphoriasuccessful series HBO Max in which you can charge a good pinch per episode. Let’s return to cinema. Zendaya will star in two films this year. Rivals and Dune: Part Two, the epic conclusion to Denis Villeneuve’s sci-fi epic at the behest of Frank Herbert. The translator has been chosen as the lead voice in the new film. Luca Guadagninothat a risky trailer will be released last week and that it will hit theaters on next September 15. And apparently, according to some of the leading American media, he pocketed an impressive amount for this.

Zendaya pocketed a huge amount of money for rivals

rivalsthis new feature film, which premiered at the hands of Warner Bros., is a complex story about professional tennis with a love triangle as its central axis, consisting of the aforementioned Zendaya, Josh O’Connor and Mike Feist. Booklet, signed Justin Kuritzkesis one of the jewels rescued from Blacklist 2021, a list of screenplays that are highly regarded and acclaimed in Hollywood but have not been fortunate enough to fall into the hands of studios. Be warned, this is a film loaded with sex scenes and foul language, and that it will be recommended to people over 18 years old.

“ The actress would have asked for over $10 million for the film.

in accordance with Hollywood Reporter, Zendaya Award for participation in rivals exceeded $10 million, a real outrage that catapults her straight into the list of the highest paid actresses in the industry. Produced by Amy Pascal through her company Pascal Pictures, the film also features Zendaya herself as producer along with Guadagnino. The director who has fallen in love with Kuritzkes’ pen ever since he worked on the film adaptation queernovella by William S. Burroughs and expected to star Daniel Craig.