Zooey Deschanel says it’s too soon to reboot the new girl

Who wants to be president of Argentina?

The charismatic economy minister of crisis-ridden Argentina is contesting the candidacy of the leader of social movements close to Pope Francis for the presidency. The peace-loving mayor of Buenos Aires wants to impose himself on a despotic former security minister. And as a new phenomenon, the anti-establishment libertarian with far-right discourse promises to do away with the “political caste.” Sunday October in Argentina. – Mass, political ability – 51-year-old lawyer Sergio Massa took over the Ministry of Economy a year ago, at one of the worst moments of the protracted Argentine crisis. Smiling and elegant, he knows how to pass off difficulties as achievements, at least among his supporters. “He came to restore order in the ministry. Even though inflation (115% y/y) and poverty (40%) are at historical peaks, Vice President Cristina Kirchner praises him: “Sergio, you took over at a very difficult, very difficult moment. You didn’t wince, you were ahead, and that’s always a good thing,” said the leader of the pro-government coalition Unión por la Patria. An ambitious man, Massa made and broke political alliances. In 2013, he created the center party Frente Renovador as an alternative to Kirchner, whom he accompanied as chief of staff between 2008 and 2009. “He has power: he is a person very close to the circle of power in politics, media and businessmen,” political scientist Paola Zuban described. The son of Italian immigrants, Massa grew up on the outskirts of Buenos Aires. He is married and has two children.- Grabois, Faith and Social Movements – Social movement figure, with his nomination Juan Grabois challenges the unity of Peronism around Massa. Lawyer, sociologist, educator, writer, editor and amateur pianist This 40-year-old man, close to Pope Francis, wants to represent the most left-wing sectors in the Unión por la Patria. Although the polls keep him from even remotely getting a pro-government candidacy, this electoral process pushed him into party politics, after two decades dedicated to organizing a people’s economy. – Rodríguez Larreta, moderator – A moderate, methodical and reluctant speaker, the right-winger Horacio Rodriguez Larreta presents himself as a “doer”. A 57-year-old economist, he co-founded the Republican Proposal (PRO) party with former President Mauricio Macri and represents the most dialogue-oriented wing of the opposition alliance, Together for Change. Prior to that, he served in various governments, including Carlos Menem (1989-1999), a liberal Peronist, and Fernando de la Rua (1999-2001). His figure grew in the shadow of Macri, who was the head of administration in the mayor’s office. But he gradually distanced himself until he formalized his presidential aspirations in February, without waiting for the decision of the former president. He says that he always dreamed of being president: “At 6 years old, I already said this at school,” he said, although he admits that ” since childhood, I was told that she had no charisma, that she had no character. I have been rowing (working) for many years. She grew up in a house where politics was present. His father, like him, named Horacio, participated in the government of Arturo Frondizi (1958-1962). In 1977, he was kidnapped by the dictatorship and released after 10 days. Rodriguez Larreta is separated and has two daughters. – Bullrich, a heavy hand – Aged 67 and has been involved in politics since his teenage years, when he was a member of the Peronist Youth in the tumultuous 1970s – In the 1990s, when the Montoneros guerrillas were in full force, Patricia Bullrich offered herself as a heavy hand without half measures for a country in crisis. “All or nothing,” he shouts in his promotional messages His family history is linked to the history of Argentina. His great-grandfather Honorio Pueyrredon was a prominent radical leader (social democrat), the Bullrichs had the most important cattle auction house in Buenos Aires in the 19th century. His son-in-law Rodolfo Galimberti was an important leader of the Montoneros. And her cousin Fabiana Cantilo is a leading figure in national rock, she was Minister of Security in the Macri government (2015-2019) and Minister of Labor in Fernando de la Rua (1999-2001). The current president of the PRO party, she cultivated the image of a determined and implacable woman: “She has courage, determination and firmness. She has a great ability for political assessment,” said Fernando Iglesias, a leader very close to her. Bullrich told AFP He has a son, Francisco Langieri, born in 1979 when he returned to Argentina after years of exile with his then partner Marcelo “Pancho” Langieri. Her current husband is lawyer Guillermo Janco. – Miley, against the caste – “The caste is afraid.” “Long live freedom, damn it!” exclaims 52-year-old economist Javier Miley, a libertarian and far-right legislator who rocked the Argentine political scene. With proposals that range from liquidating the Central Bank to allowing the free sale of human organs, Miley is followed in his campaign events mostly by young people, jaded or outraged by what he defines as “the political caste.” Love for his mastiff dogs and a very close relationship with his sister Karina constitute, according to his own statements, his most immediate emotional circle. In the 2021 legislative election, his first election, his Libertad Avanza party was the third most voted force in the city of Buenos Aires with 17%. But in recent weeks, his figure has been overshadowed by complaints from former collaborators that he demanded a dollar payment for registering candidates in October's presidential and parliamentary elections.