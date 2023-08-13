Zoonotic risk warning: Since 2009, swine flu strain has been transmitted almost 400 times from humans to pigs

Focused US study shows current vaccines may offer little protection against influenza variants circulating in swine populations (Freepik)

Pedigree of the virus influenza A H1N1 2009 (pdm09) overcomes species barriers with frequent infections from People To pigs Every year. These indirect effects rearrange and drift in pig populations, leading to the emergence of genetically and antigenically novel TBVs that pose a zoonotic threat.

Now a new study on a strain sample that Since 2009, the virus has been transmitted from humans to pigs about 370 times.and subsequent circulation in pigs led to the evolution of pdm09 variants, which then passed from pigs to humans.

Alexei Markin of the USDA’s Agricultural Research Service and colleagues presented these findings in the journal PLOS pathogens. influenza A can cause influenza in humans, birds, pigs, and some other mammals. In 2009 and 2010, the pdm09 pandemic claimed thousands of lives around the world.

Since then, as shown in previous studies, pdm09 has repeatedly been transmitted from humans to pigs, and the circulation of the virus among pigs leads to evolutionary changes in pdm09 that could make it more likely to cross over and infect people again.

To better understand this risk, Markin and colleagues analyzed pdm09 transmission data between 2009 and 2021. They also investigated how these cross-species events may have affected the genetic diversity of the virus in pigs and the risk of subsequent human infection.

Expert analysis showed that pdm09 has crossed from humans to pigs at least 370 times since 2009, with most of these cases occurring when the burden of pdm09 was highest in humans. In 2020 and 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic, circulation of pdm09 between humans decreased, but circulation of pdm09 in pigs persisted as a result of approximately 150 human-to-pig transmissions of the virus between 2018 and 2020.

The researchers found that most cases of human-to-pig transmission of the virus were isolated, but some resulted in sustained circulation of different genetic lines. pdm09 in pigs in the US, where they focused their analysis, vaccines offered little protection against them. Their work also showed that constant circulation pdm09 among pigs has been associated with at least five cases of pig-to-human transmission of the virus.

These results add to the growing body of evidence that treating influenza A infection in humans working with pigs can help prevent transmission to animals and subsequently reduce the risk of spread to humans.

Tavis K. Anderson, USDA Specialist and one of the paper’s lead authors, said: “Controlling influenza A virus infection in humans can minimize transmission of the virus to pigs and reduce the diversity of viruses circulating in pig herds. Limiting the diversity of viruses in them can minimize the emergence of new variants and the possibility of transmission of the influenza A virus to humans.

Specialists Aleksey Markin, Giovana Ciacci Zanella, Zebulun W. Arendzee, Jianqiang Zhang, Karen M. Krueger, Philip K. Gauger, and Amy L. Vincent Baker were also involved in this work.

