Zulia, the young man behind the success of artists like Bad Bunny.

REFORM AGENCY

mexico city

At 22, Zulia tasted the honey of success in the music industry as a producer for the likes of Christina Aguilera and Bad Bunny, but now he’s also experiencing art in a new way as a performer.

His debut as a singer-songwriter came recently with “Cinetosis”, “Complejo de Mártir” and “No Te Amo Igual”, the last of which was released just a few days ago.

“My latest music premiere, which I also produced, just came out along with its video, this is the first song that I decided to add a lot of sounds to, in particular latin rhythm and rock.

“I started composing and producing music professionally for other artists who are the best for me, but all of a sudden I started to feel like I was missing something, I wanted to create more things for myself and so I wanted to experiment, sing my own songs . .. own work,” said the young man.

His musical bet is based on pop music in Spanish and combinations of sounds with which he intends to interest the public.

“I have a lot of faith in my project, we just debuted in December and loved it, it got the attention of people who I also really admire, so we continue to promote my Latin pop proposal,” he said. .

The young man said that along with the singles he releases, he is working on his first album, as he intends to release it before the end of 2023.

GET PRIZES

Juan Diego Linares, real name from Zulia, produced Christina Aguilera’s album Aguilera (2022) along with other producers such as Feid and Rafa Arcaute. The material was nominated for a Grammy Award in the Best Pop Album category.

Among the songs produced by Bad Bunny is “Otro Atardecer” from the album Un Verano Sin Ti, which the famous Puerto Rican released last year.

The song won a Grammy and the album was nominated for Best Album of the Year and Best Urban Music Album.