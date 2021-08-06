NFT animation “Stoner Cats” prepares to launch after a delay

A cat-themed animated series featuring prominent artists and figures from the cryptocurrency world is reportedly back on schedule after an unexpected delay.

Stoner Cats is an NFT series launched by actress Mila Kunis in partnership with CryptoKitties co-founder Mac Flavell, CryptoPoops NFT creator Jonathan Howard and others as part of their recent Big Head Club project. how a false start prevented tokens from dropping on Monday. NFT projects featuring characters from the series will allow owners to watch episodes in production and, at some point in the future, may also allow some form of management of the studio’s production decisions.

“We’re ready to launch tonight and excited,” Flavel told Cointelegraph before admitting the difficulties of yesterday’s not quite launch:

“People’s time is the most valuable thing they have and we took their time. So I totally understand their frustration. “

Flavel told disgruntled cat fans on Discord yesterday that “we messed up” after the team discovered a bug in the underlying art layers that could affect the project’s NFT. The group’s Twitter account says it is “working on some technical issues.” before the final announcement of the sale will be rescheduled for Tuesday.









Many cryptocurrency users seemed to be disappointed with the delay, with some in Europe and Asia reporting that they stayed up late due to time zone differences for a project that “failed to be minted.”

Despite the challenges, the project continues to attract a lot of attention due to the participation of big celebrities including Mila Kunis, Jane Fonda, Ashton Kutcher, Seth MacFarlane and Chris Rock. All contributors are reported to be paid on the air (ETH), including the founder Ethereum Vitalik Buterin, who said he would donate his money for the project to the SENS Foundation, a non-profit organization researching the use of regenerative medicine for aging.

“I think people are starting to realize that it’s not about accessing the first piece of content,” Kutcher said in today’s discussion with Howard. “It’s about accessing the current content that will be created as a result.”

The actor added:

“Anybody who’s holding the NFT fundamentally has their own theater. They are the owner of the ticket kiosk for the future. “

There will be 10,420 Cat Starter NFTs available at 0.35 ETH – roughly $ 784 at time of posting. Ether price jumped to over $ 2,400 yesterday but has since dropped to $ 2,200.

Stoned Awakening, the first episode of Stoner Cats, is set to premiere on July 29th and will be available to members of today’s sale.