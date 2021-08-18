Binance closed access to crypto derivatives to users from Hong Kong :: RBC.Crypto

Residents of the special administrative region of the PRC will no longer be able to trade futures, options and other derivative financial instruments of the site

Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao reported on Twitter that the trading platform has closed access to crypto derivatives to Hong Kong residents. New users will no longer be able to work with cryptocurrency derivatives, and the site will gradually close access for existing customers.









Zhao warned Hong Kong residents have 90 days to close positions in futures, options and leveraged and margin products.

In July, on the Binance crypto exchange, many changes… The trading platform has warned that it is phasing out cryptocurrency derivatives trading in Europe. The first countries for which this opportunity is no longer available were Germany, the Netherlands and Italy. Their residents cannot open new accounts to trade futures or derivatives products.

