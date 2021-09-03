Sony promised players a free upgrade of Horizon: Forbidden West from PS4 to PS5 – now it will not be

Together with the pre-orders that opened yesterday Horizon: Forbidden West company Sony has posted answers to frequently asked questions about the game.

In them, the publisher confirmed that the possibility of a free upgrade from Playstation 4 on Playstation 5 will not be available to buyers of standard and special editions of the game. Instead, the company suddenly introduced the concept of “dual version right”, which has become the prerogative of only digital and collectible editions.

This is at odds with Sony’s public announcement a year ago. Then, recall, during the September presentation of the PlayStation 5, the company confirmed the PS4 versions of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy: A Big Adventure and Horizon: Forbidden West. focusing on the fact that buyers of these games for the previous generation console will be able to upgrade them to versions for PS5 for free in case of switching to nextgen … In a subsequent interview with the Washington Post, the president of Sony Interactive Entertainment Jim Ryan once again confirmed that for the announced crossgen releases there will be a free upgrade option from one generation to another.

“Nobody should be upset [из-за анонса портов для PS4]… PS5 versions of these games are built from the ground up using the console’s feature set. We also offer PS4 users the option to upgrade to PS5 versions for free. It’s about giving people a choice and I’m really happy with the way things are going. “

Launching Spider-Man: Miles Morales and Sackboy: A Big Adventure did offer a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5, but plans for future releases seem to have changed. At the same time, the company’s decision has already been heavily criticized online.

Horizon: Forbidden West Coming Out 18th of Febuary…

