Ethereum squeezes Bitcoin | Investing.com

is growing more confidently, and there are objective reasons for this, which ultimately can provide altcoin with the first place in terms of capitalization. About them at the beginning of this year, it’s time to update the indicators.

Altcoin has grown twice as much as Bitcoin this month, showing a gain of 50%. The main driver was the London update that took place on August 05, thanks to which a deflationary mechanism appeared: now the base commission rate is simply burned, and miners get only the “tips” left from above. In 29 days, 174 thousand ETH or $ 565 million were burned.

The 12-month gap is even more impressive: 820% growth for Ethereum versus 350% for Bitcoin. Altcoin’s popularity lies in smart contracts, the functionality of which has enabled the explosive growth of the DeFi (decentralized finance) and NFT (non-fungible token) markets.

DeFi allows you to exchange tokens, generate passive income, and lend and borrow to members without intermediaries. Algorithms prescribed in smart contracts are responsible for performing operations. The market is so promising that Bank of America and ING Bank are already calling DeFi a threat to the traditional banking sector. In a year and a half, it grew from $ 8 billion to $ 97 billion.

NFTs are unique tokens commonly used as a copyright label. They are easy to gift, sell or buy. This year, digital art auctions have already taken place at venues such as Christie’s and Sotheby’s, and the most expensive NFT was acquired for $ 69 million from Mike Winkelmann.

The strength of NFT lies in its easy accessibility and blurring of both geographic and legal (in a good sense of the word) boundaries. For example, this technology allows artists from Zimbabwe to make a living. So, Huliodraws raised 0.55 ETH for his latest work “Meme Reunion”. And teenagers can earn some pocket money without even having a bank account. The latest example is a 12-year-old boy from London who received $ 400,000 from the sale of Strange Whales.

The practicality of smart contracts has resulted in more transactions on the Etnereum network than in Bitcoin since 2017, and the gap is only widening.

Altcoin can establish leadership in capitalization after the transition to the proof-of-stake protocol, scheduled for 2022. Now, scalability problems lead to high network load, and the average commission again exceeds $ 30. This slows down the adoption of Ethereum and limits its use.

