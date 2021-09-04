How Shevchenko shocked football Ukraine, and what will happen next

Andriy Shevchenko’s Friday press conference rocked football in Ukraine. The coach literally shocked the public by revealing the whole truth about his departure from the coaching bridge of the country’s national team. Online edition “Euro-Football.Ru” evaluates the press conference and tries to understand what will happen next.

The Ukrainian national team successfully performed at Euro 2020. Yes, the Ukrainians were lucky at the tournament, but at the exit, only one thing is important – the result. And the quarterfinals for the young Ukrainian national team, which is in the process of formation, turned out to be more than a good result. Despite the successful Euro, Andriy Shevchenko left the coaching bridge of the Ukrainian national team. Many attributed this to a reasonable desire of the young specialist to start working at the club level. Someone was inclined to rumors that Shevchenko, against the background of the Euro quarterfinals, requested a salary increase, and the Ukrainian Football Association did not agree to this. And now, after more than a month, Shevchenko called a press conference and issued: “Why was my contract not renewed ?!”.

According to Shevchenko, he personally spoke of his desire to continue working with the national team to the head of the UAF, Andrei Pavelko (by the way, to his godfather), but the latter at that moment was not ready to discuss this, and then did not raise this issue anymore. Shevchenko waited for the arrival of his headquarters and called a press conference, because he believed that people, journalists and fans should know the truth.

The previous contract of Andriy Shevchenko was calculated until July 30. The most interesting thing is some kind of agreement between the coach and the UAF. From the words of Shevchenko and his lawyer (yes, the coach even brought a lawyer to the press conference to clarify the clauses of the contract), it follows that by July 30 the parties had to sum up the results of Euro 2020 and make a decision. Shevchenko made his decision, saying that he wants to work further, and the UAF represented by Andrey Pavelko, to put it simply, “froze”.

Of course, the question of finances followed, but the lawyer stressed that the contract provided for its prolongation through an additional agreement until the end of 2022 on the same terms. Shevchenko himself added that during his five years at the helm of the Ukrainian national team, his salary has not changed.

During the press conference, Shevchenko repeatedly emphasized that he simply decided to explain his position to people and did not want to enter into conflicts with the UAF or with his godfather Pavelko. At the same time, the nature of the event indicates at least that Shevchenko wants to know the answer to the question why the UAF refused his services, and why the agreement to discuss the possibility of extending the contract for another year and a half was ignored.

What will happen next? Andrey Pavelko should talk to journalists on Saturday. It will be interesting to hear the version of the President of the UAF. Pavelko will definitely not be able to get away from answering uncomfortable questions – Shevchenko’s press conference turned out to be too loud. And the authority of Andrey Nikolaevich in Ukraine and the world does not speak in favor of the head of the UAF. Pavelko will have to be very convincing, otherwise his reputation will be seriously damaged.

The fans of the Ukrainian national team are now worried, because Shevchenko’s sensational press conference took place between the matches of the team. Already on September 4, the Ukrainian team will have to accept France after the failure in Kazakhstan in the form of a 2: 2 draw. Shevchenko’s words are unlikely to charge the national team and its new mentor, albeit the acting head coach, Alexander Petrakov with a positive. But some negative effect may well be, given how attached the players were to Shevchenko. After all, he is not just a coach – he is a legend of the country!

At a press conference, Shevchenko was asked about the possibility of returning to the post of head coach of the Ukrainian national team. Andrei Nikolaevich avoided answering, saying that there was no subject for conversation here. Given the situation, there is a feeling that under Andrei Pavelko Shevchenko will not return to the national team. Although the godfathers can agree.

