The drawing of the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West was compared with the works of the artist Bob Ross and was invited to

The daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West North received a personal invitation to the museum from the team of artist Bob Ross, according to Complex. The company representatives were impressed by the recent landscape work of the girl, which Kim Kardashian posted on her Instagram story.

Sarah Strohl, executive assistant at Rob Ross Inc., said the team was surprised when they saw the North landscape. They were struck by the similarity of the girl’s work with the paintings of the late artist. As a result, the daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West received an invitation to visit the Bob Ross Experience in Muncie, Indiana.

The invitation includes the opportunity to take a closer look at the collection of Bob Ross paintings, as well as take a special course on the famous wet-on-wet painting technique under the guidance of a certified museum specialist. North has not yet confirmed that she has accepted the invitation.

Some users of social networks doubted that the picture was really drawn by a girl. However, a tiktok user, the son of North’s art teacher, came to the girl’s defense.

