I tried the same Windows Phone in 2021 and realized that it was an operating system from the future

The other day I fell into my hands Nokia Lumia 630 Is the oldest smartphone that runs on Windows Phone 8.1. I used it for a week and realized that Windows Phone was ahead of its competitors (Android and iOS) in many ways, but it came out too late and therefore could not conquer the market.

The mobile system from Microsoft has long sunk into oblivion: smartphones on it have not been produced for the last four years. Looking ahead, I will say that it is impossible to use it in our time.

Nevertheless, Windows Phone has not lost its charm, and its echoes can be found even in the iPhone 12. In general, first things first.

What’s wrong with Windows Phone in 2021

Lumia smartphones still look decent.

Here you need to answer the main question: what is a smartphone for a modern user? First of all, these are services. Every day I pay with my smartphone, I haven’t carried plastic cards with me for a long time, I call a taxi, buy tickets, book an apartment and sometimes even work.

There is no talk about the work of any modern services on Windows Phone in 2021.

In 2017, Microsoft CEO Joe Belfior announced the discontinuation of new devices on Windows 10 Mobile. Two years later, in 2019, it was announced that the app store for Windows Phone 8.1 was closed, as well as the release of updates for Windows 10 Mobile. Smartphones on Windows Phone 8 (later 8.1) have disabled the notification server.

The platform had prospects.

Let me remind you that Windows Phone is a closed operating system that does not support installing applications bypassing the Microsoft App Store. Name any application – you can’t install it here. Even trite Telegram or WhatsApp. And the meaning of all this is lost, because you will not be able to learn about new notifications.

I have a lot of old gadgets at home, and I can say that no one, neither Google, nor even Apple, so restricts its users. From time to time I stick to iPhone 4s on iOS 6, where I have Telegram, VKontakte, e-mail, and, in principle, I can use it.

If you want to install an application from the App Store, then its old version will simply be downloaded to your smartphone. No “Conservation”which is available in Windows Phone.

Where did Windows Phone come from?

The iPhone has become a PDA killer.

Microsoft entered the PDA and smartphone market loudly back in 2000, long before Android and iPhone. Then have “T-shirts” was Windows Mobile… Too sophisticated operating system optimized for stylus control. I will not be deceiving if I say that WM was a kind of analogue of Android for that time.

A lot of software and endless customization options have made it quite popular. But with the release of the iPhone, the concept of a smartphone has changed: from now on, users wanted to see a device with an intuitive interface that is convenient to use with one hand.

One can feel the consistency of style.

It was unrealistic to turn Windows Mobile into something similar, so in 2010 Microsoft completely redesigned the operating system familiar to many. Now the interface has got a minimalistic style with big titles and big icons. The shell was named “Metro”, it used the developments of the interface from the Xbox and the Zune player.

The long-suffering app store was also launched Microsoft Store. The company could not really agree with the developers, so you can count on the fingers of good applications in it.

Nevertheless, this platform was loved in many ways for its avant-garde nature. It was closed, had good optimization, so the system flew even on frankly budget smartphones. Most importantly, Windows Phone was ahead of its time in many ways.

1. Dark theme

The dark background does not distract from the content.

While the Android and iOS interfaces used light substrates, Microsoft decided in 2010 to be ahead of the industry by several years ahead and add a dark theme to the system. The interface felt great on smartphones with AMOLED screens, of which there were more and more at that time.

Moreover, the dark theme was not a separate option, but a standard system setting. It looked unusual in those days: when I had a Nokia Lumia, I even included a light design.

2. Interactive widgets-icons on the desktop

One of the best incarnations of the desktop. IMHO.

While Android used absolutely scary and scattered widgets on the desktop, while iOS did not have them at all, Phone had the most stylish desktop in my opinion. Microsoft decided not to follow the clichés of the then existing operating systems, but came up with a new solution.

Each application icon on the desktop was interactive and displayed some kind of information. Whether it’s weather, messages, news, or photos. All this was accompanied by very nice animation.

Agree, this interface looked absolutely unique. Show such a screen in our time, and it will not be confused with anything.

Now remember the desktop iOS 14 and iOS 15. Agree, there is something in common between them.

3. There were no viruses, even though it was Windows

This is not Android for you.

Windows Phone, as I said above, was a closed system. In many ways, it resembled iOS, at least safe. Taking into account the fact that applications could be downloaded strictly from the Microsoft Store, it was impossible to pick up any virus.

In addition, all the software worked in its own Sandbox, and could not interact with system resources in any way. Again, hello iOS! Against the backdrop of Android, Windows Phone was an island of calm.

So, those people who needed reliable protection of their data, but could not afford an iPhone, bought themselves an HTC or Nokia with Windows Phone and did not bother.

4. Ecosystem

Windows devices did have a consistent design.

First, in Windows 8.1 (and Phone 8.1), Microsoft is aiming to implement a common app store for computers, tablets, and smartphones. Apps that you might have installed on your phone could be installed on other devices as well. Similarly, the App Store recently started working with the Mac M1.

Secondly, the service was deeply integrated into the platform OneDrive (it used to be called SkyDrive). Files from the desktop of the computer could be synchronized with the cloud storage and viewed from other devices.

Subsequently, a similar implementation appeared in iCloud Drive. I’m not talking about automatic synchronization of all photos and videos. Everything worked as it should.

At one time I wanted a laptop-transformer. Now I understand that this is not necessary.

Also, data was synchronized between applications. If you started writing text in Word on your computer, you can quickly continue writing on your smartphone or other computer. Well, similarly with notes, tables, and so on.

Third, the system has synchronized the personalization settings. If desired, it was possible to enable the option with which the color palette of the system became common for all gadgets. That is, if you make the tiles blue on your smartphone, they will turn blue on your computer as well.

5. Huge photo opportunities

There were even special cameras. Left: Nokia Lumia 1020 with 41MP camera.

Windows Phone smartphones were arguably the best camera phones around. Special thanks should be paid to Nokia, who developed a custom Lumia Camera application (later it became standard).

Proven algorithms and manual settings made it possible to make photo masterpieces even for budget smartphones with a 5 MP camera. Even astrophotography could be done on them! Of course, there was also a night mode.

Why Windows Phone has sunk into oblivion

In addition, in the last years of Windows Phone life, Microsoft for some reason began to target the commercial sector. It was necessary to focus on the mass consumer.

There is no definite answer to this question. Someone thinks “bad luck”but this is actually the result of many factors. First, Windows Phone had a very limited app store.

By 2010, there were two whales on the market – Android and iOS. Developers were reluctant to optimize their apps for the new platform because Windows Phone used a different API, which took a lot of time and money.

Why waste time and money optimizing apps for the platform used by two and a half excavators? There were very few owners of WP smartphones compared to Android and iPhone.

There was no Instagram on Windows Phone for a very long time.

A vicious circle emerges: developers did not release their applications due to the small number of users, while consumers did not want to switch to this platform due to the small number of applications.

So you could say Windows Phone just came out too late. If Microsoft had introduced the new operating system earlier, rather than squeezing the latest juices out of Windows Mobile, the story could have turned out completely differently.

And today it is just a piece of the history of mobile technology. Who knows, maybe Microsoft can still surprise us.

🤓 Do you want more? Subscribe to our Telegram.

… and don’t forget to read our Facebook and Twitter

🍒

To bookmarks To bookmarks

iPhones.ru Its echoes are even found in iOS 15.





podogreykin @podogreykin The premier tech lover and Star Warrior in the galaxy. I still listen to music from my iPod. Have a question or remark: [email protected]