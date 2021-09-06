RPL transfers, summer 2021: who can Zenit, Spartak, Lokomotiv, CSKA, Dynamo and Krasnodar buy

In the RPL, in contrast to the top leagues in Europe, the summer transfer window is slightly caught in the fall. The last transitions in the Russian Championship can be done until September 7. True, we are no exception in this sense – for example, in the Czech Republic and Turkey the window will close a day later than in our country, and in Israel in general in the middle of the month. Obviously, an extra week gives the RPL representatives the opportunity to sign one of those players whom the top clubs in Europe have not been able to attach over the summer. And finally, to sort out the domestic postponed transfers.

What to expect at the finish of the bidding campaign from the traditional leaders of our championship – Zenit, Spartak, Lokomotiv, CSKA, Dynamo and Krasnodar? We understand the issue. It seems that not all transactions have been completed yet.





Top 10 players who left Russia this summer. We will miss some

“Zenith”

The champion of Russia, apparently, has finished the summer transfer campaign. Zenit has already applied for the group stage of the Champions League, and there is little point in taking someone under the RPL. Surprisingly, the St. Petersburg club did not really strengthen to perform in the Champions League. I just bought the rented from “Rostov” Dmitry Chistyakov, and otherwise just replaced those who left with approximately equal players: the goalkeeper’s place Andrey Lunev took Stanislav Kritsyuk from “Lived Vicente”, and the legionary position after leaving Sebastian Driussi filled in Claudinho from Red Bull Bragantino. According to Transfermarkt, Zenit spent € 17.25 million – even less than Lokomotiv and Krasnodar.

“Spartacus”

Spartak still had two old sores – a right-back and a defensive midfielder. The first problem was solved, albeit in a dubious way of “treatment”: they signed Maximiliano Kofrie. As for the defensive player, the newcomer can only be a Russian player, since all the options for the legionnaires are occupied. General Director of Spartak Evgeny Melezhikov admitted that it would be impossible to buy a foreigner through this window. Perhaps the red and white will sign Danila Glebova from “Rostov”. However, the Rostov club does not want to let Glebov go until it finds a worthy replacement for him. And here is the transfer of the left-back of Baltika Artem Makarchuk, seems to have broken.

“Locomotive”

Based on the reports of insiders, it seemed that Lokomotiv was preparing a sale for the leading players, but it turned out to be the opposite: the railroad workers are the leaders of this season in the RPL transfer market. And it is not a fact that the capital club will stop at spending € 30.18 million. According to rumors, Lokomotiv tried to buy another midfielder of Hajduk Stipe Biuka and the Zenit winger Andrey Mostovoy. In the case of the Russian player, there was an option to exchange him for Anton Miranchuk, but it looks like he dropped out due to the injury of the railroad midfielder. To transfer a legionnaire, you need to get rid of one of your foreigners. The exit candidate was Pablo, however, the center-back is still in the team.





Loko is preparing a super transfer. Anchorin from Chelsea – a move that has not been in the RPL for a long time

CSKA

Selling at West Ham Nikola Vlasic, the army team did not buy anyone to replace the Croat. Nevertheless, the transfer of the new legionnaire is close. The Moscow club agreed with Milan on the lease Castillejo herself and is waiting for the decision of the 26-year-old player himself. The Spaniard continues to ponder whether it is worth changing Serie A to RPL and, it seems, is ready to take the risk. Castillejo played 109 matches for Milan, scored 10 goals and gave 13 assists. In addition, CSKA, like Zenit, claimed Miranchuk, but never made an official offer. In recent days, information has appeared about a possible departure from the team. Vadim Karpova, Bruno Fuchs and Kristian Bistrovic, and these players will also need to be replaced.

“Dynamo”

Dynamo was looking for another forward, but could not solve the problem until the beginning of autumn. It was reported that the blue and white agreed with Bordeaux to purchase Hwang Eui Joe for € 13 million, but the South Korean footballer himself refused to pursue a career in Russia. Now the Dynamo have to either sign the one who was on the short list below the Korean, or postpone the purchase of a quality striker until winter. Apparently, if a new player appears in the team, the attack will go somewhere Sylvester Igbun, since you need to free up space in the application for the legionnaire. There is no information on possible transfers of Russian players with the participation of Dynamo.

Krasnodar

Club Sergei Galitsky has a chance to get ahead of Lokomotiv in the amount spent on newbies in this window, if he has time to close the transfer of the central defender. Krasnodar needs a real leader in the line of defense. According to Fotomaç, the bulls’ newcomer could be Markao – the same Brazilian who recently hit a team-mate right on the field and earned an eight-game suspension. In the summer, we wrote about the interest in Markao from Zenit and Spartak, but the centerback has not yet reached Russia. According to Turkish journalists, Krasnodar is offering € 8 million for the Brazilian, while Galatasaray is asking for € 12 million. In the end, they can agree on a “ten”.