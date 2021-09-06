Sochi’s victories, Kulemin’s reboot, Shipachev’s goals. Top events of the week: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

The first week of the fourteenth KHL Championship brought a lot of interesting – and even sensational – events.

Opening Cup as the seventh match

The new KHL championship traditionally started with the Opening Cup match, in which the finalists of the last Gagarin Cup met. In the spring we all expected a seven-game series, but Avangard and CSKA met six. Based on what is happening on the court, on Wednesday we just got the seventh game – which ended in the same way as the fifth and sixth. That is – a “dry” victory for “Vanguard”, only with a larger score.

Scored the last goal of last season Sergey Tolchinsky from transmission Oliver Helmets… The first of this season is the newcomer of Avangard Peter Ceglaric, from the programs of Tolchinsky and Kaska. well and Shimon Grubets in the last three matches against CSKA, he saved a total of 81 shots out of 81.

The first victory of Sergei Fedorov

The Moscow army team is now in the area of ​​increased attention. And because of serious losses in the squad, and because of a serious replenishment, and, of course, because of the change of the head coach. Which was further aggravated by leaving Dmitry Yushkevich… Sergey Fedorov very difficult, and also for a number of reasons. Here is the lack of experience in the coaching field, and the high ambitions of the management, and the very fact that his work in any case will be compared with work Igor Nikitin – and this bar is initially high. Fedorov’s debut fell on the reigning champion – it is more difficult than an exam to come up with. And this week the army team will have two more meetings in a row with supposedly the main favorites of the East and West, Ak Bars (two defeats do not change anything globally in this status, and even make Kazan a more motivated rival than under normal conditions) and “ Locomotive “. But in the interval between the Opening Cup and these two matches, the calendar gave CSKA a favor – Dinamo Riga and Sochi, which, with all due respect, are opponents of a completely different level.

Rizhan Fedorov defeated, but the victory turned out to be very difficult: after two periods CSKA was inferior 1: 2. Anton Slepyshev equalized the score in the majority, and the captain of the team scored the decisive puck, as it should be, Sergey Andronov… It happened a little over two minutes before the end of regular time, with the army team playing in the minority.

Frisky start “Sochi”

It was said just above that Sochi is a simple rival for CSKA, but this thesis, which was valid a week ago, has greatly lost its relevance in recent days. Sochi, previously registered as outsiders, started the championship dashingly. In the first match, they confidently defeated Amur. True, the score 4: 0 is not very good for the game – a gap of one or two goals would be more suitable; but nevertheless, victory is victory. It is characteristic that the main creators of this victory were the recruits of the team. Magnus Hellberg coped with all the shots of the Khabarovsk citizens, and only newcomers scored goals and gave assists: Kirill Pilipenko (1 + 2), Martin Bakos and Denis Vikharev (both have 1 + 1), Artyom Nikolaev (1 + 0) and Janis Jaks (0 + 1).

And a day later, Sochi and Vityaz played a match-concert.

After the first period the southerners were leading 4: 0, after the second – 5: 1. And by the middle of the third, the score had already leveled off. In overtime, Yaks still scored the winning goal, and the Sochi team opened the championship for the third time in history with two wins in a row. They host CSKA tonight and have a chance to rewrite the club record.

Hat-tricks of Oyamyaki and Kulemina

“Knights”, who became co-authors of the match-concert, also started right off the bat. Before Sochi, they toured in Nizhny Novgorod, where, unexpectedly for many, they beat Torpedo 6: 3; Mix Indrashis and Daniel Odette – also beginners, which is typical. And in the catch-up with Sochi, the main role was played by another debutant – both Vityaz and the KHL as a whole, Niko Oyamyaki… He outdid Indrashis and Odette by scoring three goals, and he threw them in a row (that is, he made the so-called natural hat-trick), spending less than seven minutes on everything.

Although this happened on the fourth (and excluding September 1, when only one match was played, then even the third) day of the championship, Oyamyaki did not become a pioneer in the field of hat-tricks. I did it the day before Nikolay Kulemin… True, he did not score his goals in a row, which does not diminish the significance of the achievement: he is a hat-trick in Africa as well. But the fact that after the unsuccessful last season Nikolay was not needed by his native Magnitogorsk increases its significance. And in general, no one needs it: Salavat Yulaev initially took him on a trial contract. In the preseason, Kulemin proved that he was worthy of a full-fledged agreement, and in the very first official game for the new team he thanked the management for their trust with a hat-trick.

Kunlun comeback and two defeats of Ak Bars

While Sochi and Vityaz were pleasantly surprised, Ak Bars surprised us with a minus sign. In the first game, Kazan without any particular problems dealt with Jokerit (which, by the way, also surprises) 3: 0. In the second – with “Kunlun” – they set the same score even before the first break, throwing the opponent 26-7 in general and 16-2 on target. And then came the miracles in the sieve. Only the throws survived: the leopards threw in exactly six dozen more to the final siren. Of these, 31 were on target. Of these, none were in the net. But they conceded four – exactly as much as Kunlun needed to win. Moreover, they were allowed to pass in the minority, and in equal compositions, and even in the majority.

For both teams, this was the second case in the history of their performance in the KHL, when some won back from 0: 3, while others, respectively, could not turn 3: 0 into a final victory.

The calendar has planned for Ak Bars two matches in a row, and it is possible that Kazan were going to save some energy on Saturday (at least until the score 3: 0 grew into 3: 3) for Sunday’s meeting with a more serious opponent – “Torpedo”. It turned out unsuccessfully: the leopards also lost to the Nizhny Novgorod team.

Merry Saturday

Last Saturday was generally generous with unexpected events. In addition to the already mentioned concert in Sochi, the comeback in Kazan and the desperate resistance of the Rigans against CSKA, one can also highlight the game in Balashikha, where the Admiral, who returned to the KHL, gave the reigning champion a serious fight, and lost only in a series of shots, in which Shimon Grubets with Nikita Serebryakov eliminated 19 out of 20 attempts.

And also a meeting in Nizhnekamsk, where Neftekhimik won a second victory in a row, and Jokerit was defeated for the second time in a row. And even if Neftekhimik is not the main supposed outsider of the current championship, and Jokerit is not the main supposed favorite, but nevertheless, in all honesty, no one at all would be surprised at the first two defeats and the second two victories at the start.

Of course, for the first week alone, far-reaching conclusions cannot be drawn.Oit. But not stOso and deny the obvious: the start of the 14th championship turned out to be very promising in terms of intrigue.

Sniper Shipachev

Dynamo Moscow also started with two victories, but this does not belong to the category of sensations. Rather, they include two takes in a row. Vadima Shipacheva… He had scored a lot before, but in the first place he was still considered an elite playmaker. The blue and white lost three hockey players in the offseason (Dmitry Yashkina, Dmitry Kagarlitsky and Daniila Tarasova), scored 78 goals in total. To make up for this significant loss, the management did a great job in the market, strengthening the roster with a number of great strikers; and Shipachev, as a captain, seems to be trying to personally make the maximum contribution to eliminating the shortage of 78 goals. So far, he has scored exactly half of all Dynamo goals; at the same time – surprisingly – he did not write down a single assists for himself. This does not mean at all that Vadim stopped passing and focused exclusively on throws. For example, this goal – the most beautiful of all scored in the first week of the championship – would not have taken place without Shipachev’s trademark cross-member. But the statistical provisions, unfortunately, do not provide for the inclusion of more than two assistants in the protocol.

It’s a little funny that Shipachev slowed down with assists right now. After all, he has just four left to catch up Sergey Mozyakin, and one more – to single-handedly become the best passer in the history of the KHL.