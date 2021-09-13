Kristen Stewart became Princess Diana in the first frame of the movie “Spencer”

This is a transformation!

Kristen Stewart in The Happiest Season

The Collider website has published the first frame from Neon’s biographical drama “Spencer”. The film is directed by Pablo Larrain (Jackie) and written by Stephen Knight (Peaky Blinders).



The picture captures young Diana Frances Spencer herself as the star of the films Underwater, Charlie’s Angels (2019) and Twilight by Kristen Stewart. Reincarnation is amazing:

Shot from the movie “Spencer”

Here, for comparison, Princess Diana herself in a similar way:

Diana Francis Spencer

Read also: Kristen Stewart commented on the failure of the film “Charlie’s Angels”



The action of the tape will unfold in the early 1990s, during the very Christmas holidays, when the Princess of Wales decided to officially divorce Prince Charles. We will be told how, after three days of rest at the Windsor estate, which is located in the village of Sandringham, Norfolk County, Diana finally realized that the marriage was falling apart. They promise to seriously immerse themselves in this noisy story. Stewart herself describes the picture as follows:

“Spencer is an emotional immersion of who Diana was at a turning point in her life. It was terribly difficult for her to get herself back and keep what her name means to her. ”

Filming is still underway. Kristen Stewart’s company consists of Timothy Spall, Sally Hawkins and Sean Harris.

Spencer is slated to premiere in the fall of 2021.