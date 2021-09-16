Olympic champion Nikita Gusev can only be offered a trial contract in the NHL – September 15, 2021

The start of training camps in the National Hockey League is getting closer and closer, but there are still many questions when it comes to unrestricted free agents remaining in the overseas market. Now the situation on it is very calm, and after a tumultuous summer, the teams only glimpse the available reinforcement options. Nevertheless, several very famous hockey players in the past continue to wait and hope to receive an invitation. For most of them, if this happens, it will only be a trial, test contract for the period of the training camp. If a player successfully passes such a “try-out”, he will be able to count on a full-fledged contract, but, as a rule, very few people succeed.

Among those who can try their luck to do this, there is a former KHL star.

n. Nikita Gusev

The 29-year-old striker had an excellent first season in the NHL and an unsuccessful second. The exchange from New Jersey to Florida did not bring happiness, and more and more overseas journalists say that Nikita is a classic example of an over-advertised player. They say that he was good for the KHL, but the level of the National Hockey League pulls with difficulty, although it is still too early to write it off completely.

The Olympic champion of Pyeongchang played quite successfully for the Panthers (5 points in 11 matches), but the team decided to let him go and did not offer a new contract. You can understand both sides here: for Florida, Gusev is not the one they are ready to bet on, and the striker himself can complain that he was chased by all three attacks. The bottom six forwards on a not-so-successful team isn’t sugar, especially after you’ve had a great career in the KHL and internationally.

Nevertheless, even among the currently unrestricted free agents, Gusev is unlikely to be in the forefront of contenders to attract attention. In such conditions, the maximum that he can get is the same “try-out”, when he will have to fight with all his might at the training camp in order to get the usual unilateral contract for the minimum amount. For the hero of Pyeongchang-2018, all this looks somewhat humiliating.

Of the teams that appeared in the rumors associated with Nikita, two are worth mentioning – these are the Nashville Predators and the Calgary Flames. The Predators have lost many forwards this offseason, but have hardly made adequate replacements. After Kalle Ernkrok and Viktor Arvidsson left the team, Nashville have two vacant offensive positions at once. The risk of inviting Gusev to try his hand will be minimal, and if successful, the Russian can decently help Ryan Johansen and Matt Duchaine gain the necessary momentum.

Calgary can also try to steal and invite Gusev, who should strengthen the middle six, without any problems. The Flames management has already invited striker Alex Gallan, a 28-year-old striker, who has not played a single game in the NHL, and in the farm club has not scored more than one goal per season, giving preference to penalty minutes.

n. James Neal

Now no one will remember that once this striker, playing in the top three with Evgeny Malkin, scored 40 goals per season – 10 years have passed since then. Since then, Neil has struggled to maintain his scoring flair, but it all went to pieces. In July, his contract was bought by Edmonton, and now the 34-year-old Canadian can only count on a trial period. However, with due luck, Neil will still be able to score 10-15 goals in the regular season, but it will be impossible to wait for any other benefit from him.

n. Tyler Ennis

According to rumors, the 31-year-old station wagon has several offers from the KHL, but the miniature forward (height – 175 cm) is not yet eager to say goodbye to the NHL. Last season, he only scored 9 points (3 goals, 6 assists) for Edmonton and is used to being talked about as a striker who does not play a significant enough role. Ennis is no stranger to proving that people are wrong about him, so maybe someone will throw him a bone to see what he can do.

n. Travis Zaydzak

Many believed the 36-year-old center-forward, after years at New Jersey, would re-sign for the Islanders, where an old acquaintance named Lou Lamorello is serving as general manager, and where Travis ended last season. However, when the Islanders announced the latest signed contracts a couple of weeks ago, Zayjak was not there. Zaydzhak has not made a tangible contribution to the attack for quite a long time, gaining a small number of points, but his experience, playing on defense and on throw-ins are still valuable.

h. Sami Vatanen

For most of his career, the Finn was a defensive player who played 20 minutes or more per game in the NHL. Vatanen was able to be useful in a wide variety of situations, but injuries prevented him from opening up. Finn dropped one level below, which, however, may give him a chance to find work among those who do not demand much. The low price and the right grip will be additional advantages, although the option of leaving for Europe is also likely.