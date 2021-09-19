CSKA – Lokomotiv-Kuban, Zenit – UNICS: results of the semi-finals of the VTB United League Super Cup

In the final of the VTB United League Super Cup, the Russian classics are waiting for us. How are the Itoudis team going to contain the dominant Napier?

There is very little time left before the start of the new season in Russian basketball, and the teams have already had the opportunity to test their strength. On September 18, the semifinal matches of the first VTB United League Super Cup in history took place. “Zenith” was opposed by Kazan UNICS, Moscow CSKA met with “Lokomotiv-Kuban”.

Special attention was paid to the performance of the updated CSKA roster. For today’s match, the head coach of the army team Dimitris Itoudis released a rather unusual starting lineup – Alexey Shved, Marius Grigonis, Nikola Milutinov, Gabriel Lundberg and Tornike Shengelia. It worked – the Muscovites began to destroy the opponent in the first quarter. “Ten Minute” ended with a score of 22: 6 in favor of the red and blue. At the end of the second quarter, Lokomotiv managed to cut the lead in half, but immediately after that the railroad workers missed the 3:11 spurt. As a result – 49:33 to a long break. The most productive in the first half was Lundberg, who chalked up 11 points.





After a long break, the advantage of the Moscow club did not fall below the “+12” mark. CSKA was much more active in attack, and also won the rebound cleanly. The result is a victory with a score of 91:78. Not 20 points saved the Krasnodar club from defeat with a double-digit margin Errick McCollum, who became the most productive player of the match, nor Jonathan Motley’s 18 points. As part of CSKA, Marius Grigonis, who celebrated the birth of his daughter, scored more than others – 16 points. Finally, another newcomer to the Moscow club, Alexei Shved, managed to open up. The eminent defender chalked up 14 points, 3 assists and 3 rebounds. Nikola Milutinov, who returned from a back injury, also showed himself well – today he has 12 points, 9 rebounds and 5 assists.

In the final, CSKA will face another battle with Zenit. In the second match of the semi-final, the team Javier Pascual defeated Kazan UNICS – 83:76. Blue-white-blue, it seems, have found a worthy replacement for Kevin Pangos. Rookie Shabazz Napier continues to show an impressive game – in the match with Kazan, he shot as much as 33 points. However, in his absence, Zenit had some problems in the attack – neither Baron nor Zakharov really coped with the role of playmaker. But Zenit still has every chance of beating CSKA for the second time this offseason.





In the final of the revived Cup of Kondrashin and Belov, Muscovites could no longer stand the test of Zenit. The blue-white-blue defeated the charges of Dimitris Itoudis on their site – 100: 73. Less than a week later, CSKA took revenge in a duel with Zenit (75:64) during a tournament in Cyprus. The difference is less convincing, and the status of the Kondrashin and Belov Cup is a more high-status tournament than the one that took place on the island state.

The point guard’s position is still problematic in the army club, but today Grigonis and Shved joined the game. They did what was expected of them – they gave the result. And over time, they will only gain momentum. After all, both are very high-level performers. Nevertheless, Napier is very good and can actually single-handedly decide the outcome of the meeting, as was the case in the Kondrashin and Belov Cup with CSKA. It’s interesting to see how CSKA will hold him back in the final.





Lokomotiv-Kuban has strengthened well for the performance in the Eurocup, but the team still has to play, and then Evgeny Pashutin’s charges will be quite capable of spoiling the nerves and arranging an upset for giants like CSKA. The team captain for the match with CSKA was 21-year-old Zakhar Vedishchev. It is pleasant to note that the Krasnodar club continues to trust Russian youth. UNICS with a new head coach Velimir Perasovich changed a lot in the offseason. The club has improved in quality and is awaiting the arrival of the third number of the 2008 draft OJ Mayo, who should help Mario Hezonnier, Isaiah Kanaan, Lorenzo Brown and company in the attack. Kazan is still raw and looking for their own game. The match for third place looks unpredictable.

As for the final, on Sunday CSKA will once again face a real threat on its way. The renewed Zenit squad looks very, very cheerful. Whether the army team will be able to rehabilitate for the previous defeat and win the very first VTB United League Super Cup, we will find out tomorrow. The meeting between the teams starts at 19:00 Moscow time.