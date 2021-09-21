Vadim Shipachev entered the top 10 best scorers in the history of Dynamo Moscow

At these minutes, a KHL regular championship match is taking place, in which Dynamo Moscow meets with Riga teammates. The meeting takes place at the VTB Arena named after Arkady Chernyshev in Moscow. The score by the middle of the first period is 1: 0 in favor of the charges of Alexei Kudashov.

At the 4th minute Stanislav Galiev brought Muscovites forward. Scored a point for an assist Vadim Shipachev… This allowed him to score 238 points for Dynamo and enter the top 10 top scorers in the history of blue and white, surpassing the result of Alexander Golikov (237).

Recall that on September 14, the captain and forward of the Moscow Dynamo Vadim Shipachev became the second player in the history of the Kontinental Hockey League who managed to score 750 points in the KHL matches. This happened in a meeting with the “Admiral” (5: 3).

The first place in the list of players in terms of points is taken by Sergey Mozyakin, who eventually scored 928 effective points, playing for Atlant and Metallurg Magnitogorsk.