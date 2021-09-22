Creative unveils Sound Blaster Katana V2 soundbar for PC and game consoles

Creative Technology has announced the Sound Blaster Katana V2 speaker system: the novelty will go on sale in the Russian market before the end of autumn at an estimated price of 29,990 rubles.

The 5.1 kit includes a soundbar and a subwoofer. The declared range of reproducible frequencies extends from 50 to 20,000 Hz, and the output power reaches 126 W RMS (peak power – 252 W).

The design includes three amplifiers, which are controlled by a proprietary multi-core digital signal processing system: it allows you to drive the mid-range and tweeters, as well as the subwoofer separately. The result is high-quality sound reproduction at all frequencies.

The panel features redesigned fabric dome tweeters capable of reproducing cleaner, higher frequencies.

Super X-Fi Headphone Holography technology is implemented, which recreates the soundstage of a high-end system with multiple headphone speakers. In addition, it talks about support for Dolby Audio.

The novelty is suitable for use with personal computers and game consoles. Implemented support for Bluetooth 5.0 wireless communication. The set of interfaces includes HDMI ARC, optical input, AUX input, USB Type-C port, and SXFI output.

SXFI Battle Mode helps you spot enemies in first-person shooters. Scout Mode lets you hear opponents before they are seen moving across the screen.