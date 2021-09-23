Kaprizov’s top five NHL highlights

1. Debut match against Los Angeles

It was a welcome event as Wild picked the Russian in the draft back in 2015, spending a fifth-round pick (# 135). The debut itself took place on January 14, 2021 in Los Angeles. And what did we see? Whims entered the NHL like a real king.

In the first period, he took part in the puck, which he threw Yunas Brodin… In the third period, Victor Rusk helped to distinguish himself. And in overtime he scored himself, bringing victory to his new club. Of course, you don’t even need to wonder who was recognized as the main star of the match that the whole world was talking about. “This guy came to the NHL!”

Whims became the first player in Minnesota history to score three points in a debut match. Although Kirill himself reacted modestly to this success: “I didn’t think much about my points. It just happened to score in overtime. …

But accidents are not accidental. Already in the first game, Whims showed that he is capable not only of playing in the NHL, but of being a star. As a bonus, his fan clubs in North America began to sprout like mushrooms after the rain.

Video: LAC-MIN: Kaprizov’s first NHL goal was victorious

2. Whims became a brand

The title of the first star of the week in the NHL. Goals, assists, club records for newcomers and even leadership in the top scorer race – all this is about Kirill Kaprizov in his first month in the NHL. Without a doubt, he became the main star of the Wild. The team-mates recognized this as well.

At the end of February, the defender Matt Damba came to the interview in a green T-shirt with a picture of Caprice and the slogan: “Dollar Dollar Bill Kirill”. This is a remake of a famous song in America. And it also underlines how valuable Caprice is for “Minnesota”, which has shown very rapid progress compared to last season.

“He’s my little brother!” – said Damba in Russian. Indeed, Kirill quickly became friends with everyone in the team, and with the same Damba, he watched the World Youth Championship match together, rooting for the national team under the leadership of Igor Larionov. But this T-shirt with Caprice quickly became the main merchandise for Minnesota fans. Now, for sure, something else will be released for the new season. For example, Marcus Foligno wrote on Instagram in Russian, congratulating the partner on the contract: “dollar dollar bill Kirill !!!”

3. The first hat-trick in the NHL

The first time Caprizov scored three goals in one match on March 12, when Wild played at home against Arizona (4-0). He scored all three goals in the third period, of course, becoming the first star of the meeting. In total, in the history of the club, Justin Fontaine scored a hat-trick as a rookie in 2014 – interestingly, this also happened in the match against Arizona.

Back in that match, Caprice struck eight shots on target, earned a plus-4 utility and brought his stats to 23 points (10 goals, 13 assists) in 25 games, maintaining the lead in the rookie top scorer race.

“You must admit that Caprice does not surprise us anymore,” Wild head coach Dean Evason said.

Video: MIN-ARI: Caprice scored three goals in a game for the first time

4. The first goal in the Stanley Cup

The regular season ended in triumph. Whims scored 27 goals, scored 51 points with an average of 0.93 points per game – all the best performance in “Minnesota”. Two goals in overtime, three winning goals in 55 games – it’s all very cool.

But it was very interesting to see what Caprice was able to show in the Stanley Cup. In the first round, his “Wild” met with “Vegas” … In the first match, “Minnesota” won in overtime (1: 0), but then the Golden Knights hockey players took three matches in a row (3: 1, 5: 2, 4: 0). In that match, when “Wild” played at home, Kirill scored an assist to Brodin, but it did not help his team.

And then the “Minnesota” began to return to the series. Away, we managed to defeat Vegas (4: 2), and the first puck was on the account of Kaprizov, who distinguished himself in the tenth minute with the transfer of Mats Zuccarello. It is curious that Cyril made only one shot on goal. But he hit the mark.

It all ended with the fact that the “Wild” made it to the seventh match, where “Vegas” defeated them at home (6: 2). And whims there scored his second goal, having converted the majority. But Kirill’s cup feats are still ahead.

Video: VGN-MIN, match # 5: Whims began to score in the playoffs

5. Received “Calder Trophy”

Caprice had such a strong season that there was little doubt who would end up winning the league rookie prize. There was more talk that Kirill is going to the award at 23, and whether this is fair, because he has already spent five seasons in professional hockey, playing in the KHL. On the other hand, Sergei Makarov took this award at 32, Jim McFadden at 28, Tony Esposito at 27. It was not Caprice himself who came up with the rules by which to present the trophy.

Dallas striker also nominated for Calder Trophy Jason Robertson and the goalkeeper of “Carolina” Alex Nedelkovich… As a result, Kaprizov’s victory was triumphant. He collected 99 out of 100 possible first places in the vote. That’s 997 out of 1000 points. Fabulous!

Whims became the eighth Russian who took the Calder Trophy – previously Sergey Makarov (1990), Pavel Bure (1992), Sergey Samsonov (1998), Evgeny Nabokov (2001), Alexander Ovechkin (2006), Evgeny Malkin (2007) and Artemy Panarin (2017).

Pavel Lysenkov is a columnist for Match TV (http://www.matchtv.ru) and a regular contributor to NHL.com/ru.

Video: VGN-MIN, match # 5: Whims began to score in the playoffs