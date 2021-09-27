Electronics shortage will be exacerbated by planned power outages in China

This year is rich in factors that adversely affect the production of electronic components. Their list is not limited to natural disasters and pandemics, since the Chinese authorities are ready to forcibly cut off the power supply of certain enterprises for several days in order to improve environmental performance.

The nuances of the implementation of environmental policy by the Chinese authorities became known from the filing of the Nikkei Asian Review resource. According to the source, many electronics manufacturers operating in the region will have to stop the conveyor for several days due to planned power outages. According to the municipal authorities of certain regions of China, such measures will meet the targets for electricity consumption and carbon emissions. Recall that by 2030, the PRC expects to stop increasing carbon emissions, and by 2060 to achieve carbon neutrality. For this, the country will already stop building new coal-fired power plants.

In most cases, as noted, Chinese enterprises of local and foreign manufacturers will be forced to suspend operations until the end of September due to power outages. The supply of their products will not stop, since the warehouses have the necessary stock of components, most companies plan to compensate for power outages either by additional night shifts, or by continuing to work from local power generators, or by transferring part of orders to other enterprises. It turns out that the purely formal approach of the Chinese authorities to limiting carbon emissions by the end of the month will in fact not bring much benefit to the environment.

Many of the companies affected by the decision make components for the iPhone or assemble Apple smartphones. In particular, Pegatron is preparing its plants in Kunshan and Suzhou to switch to redundant power supplies. Foxconn businesses are not yet affected by the restrictions. Everything may not be limited to Apple products. According to the source, the enterprises of contractors Intel, NVIDIA and Qualcomm, which are engaged in testing and packaging chips in China, may be disconnected from the power supply. Automotive products could also be affected as factories processing NXP, Infineon and ASE Tech chips will be shut down.