Red Date Technology registers Singapore non-profit organization | Blockchain24

Red Date Technology, the company behind the Chinese blockchain services network (BSN), applied in late July to register a non-profit foundation in Singapore to operate the international version of the network, CEO Yifang He said.

According to him, the company hopes to attract international leaders from technology and finance companies to the board of directors. The move aims to transform BSN into an “international open source standard community” that, like the Internet, is not controlled by any organization. According to him, at some point in the future, he may even resign from the board of the Singapore Foundation.

What is it?

BSN is a blockchain development platform available through cloud nodes in cities in China and abroad. Developers can access over a dozen protocols including Tezos, Nervos, Solana, Polkadot, Hyperledger Fabric, IRISnet, Algogrand, R3’s Corda, and Baidu Xuperchain, among others.

Red Date’s headquarters are on the outskirts of Beijing, a building amid countless rows of other identical office space. Most of its 150 employees are engineers. Nothing in the setting means the company is building one of China’s flagship blockchain projects. For most of its seven-year history, this has not happened. Founded in 2014, she worked on smart city projects with local governments in China until BSN emerged in 2018.

Novice blockchain developers can buy Blockchain-as-a-Service package and cloud hosting to build decentralized applications. The package is cheaper and easier to deploy than most other alternatives, according to Red Date.

BSN also comes with interoperability protocols allowing for interconnected decentralized applications (dapps). By creating this low-cost blockchain platform with worldwide connectivity, Red Date hopes that it will lead to global adoption of the technology and ultimately become the de facto infrastructure for the “internet of blockchains.”

But the network is split into two versions to ensure compliance with the requirements of the Chinese authorities, which do not look favorably on fully decentralized and permissionless chains such as Ethereum and Solana. In the Chinese version, permissionless chains “adapt” to the allowed chains, thus becoming centralized and easy to manage. The international version currently operates eight nodes in eight locations using Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft Cloud servers. South Korea is the latest country to receive its own BSN portal in early September. CEO He declined to disclose the platform’s takeover data internationally.

As BSN strives to attract developers to the platform, its Chinese origins are under scrutiny. One of the key questions is who is really responsible, according to Paul Triolo, head of geotechnical risk consulting at the Washington, DC-based Eurasia Group. Triolo argues that if the Chinese government perceives the project as an attempt to control the development of the blockchain, it most likely will not attract developers from all over the world.

“The idea of ​​a global blockchain internet is really interesting,” Triolo said, but the question is how to do it “in such a way that it is not seen as an alternative to the Chinese government.”

The BSN Development Association, the committee that oversees the development of the network, heads the State Information Center, a think tank under the National Development and Reform Commission, China’s supreme economic planning authority. Other founding members are state-owned telecommunications companies such as China Mobile and China Unicom, as well as payment provider China UnionPay.

Given this origin story, questions have arisen about BSN’s independence from government interference. Dividing the network in two and trying to get other organizations to launch an international version could help position the network as a more neutral platform, at least in theory.