Spielberg repeated the stun technique after the explosion. Sound Engineer “Come and See” about filming eerie scenes

News of Belarus. Guest of the program “In people»- Anatoly Isachenko, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus.

Olga Korshun, presenter:

I know that when you were the head of the Kirovsky region, you initiated the creation of a memorial complex in memory of the burned-down villages of the Mogilev region. Is this topic close to you personally?

Anatoly Isachenko, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

The theme of the Great Patriotic War, of course, is close not only to me personally, but to all our Belarusians. And not only for Belarusians, but for all citizens of the former Soviet Union. As for me personally, my grandfather also died during the Great Patriotic War, in 1943. I searched for his grave for a long time, made inquiries. I eventually found it. But it turned out that in those days there was not the Bryansk region, where they lived, but the Orel region, and I made the wrong requests. When they made the correct request, they gave me the answer that he died in the Gomel region – Kormyansky district, the village of Volyntsy. I went, found a grave, his burial. There is a mass grave. Half of the people in this grave are from his village. They were called together, left together, and died together in 1943. And when my grandmother was left alone and raised six children in her arms, and when my parents talked about it – about the post-war period, how hard it was, how much hunger, devastation, and suffering the Great Patriotic War brought. When you listen to what they say today, how do you compare it? The measures that are being taken in our country today – a legislative act, strengthening work to glorify our population – this is not something that is right, it must be done without fail.

Olga Korshun:

Today, the situation is quite tense – both external and internal. Belarusians say: if only there was no war. I think this sounds very relevant, and when a difficult situation arises, perhaps we should more often turn to these memories and events of history in order to learn how to live peacefully.

Anatoly Isachenko:

Of course, we must remember what happened. If we do not remember what happened, we have no future.