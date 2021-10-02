Movie Premieres of the Week: Prisoners of Ghostland, 007: No Time to Die, Titan

Andrey GRABOVSKY September 30 11:15

Photo: Shot from the film “Prisoners of the Land of Ghosts”

007: No Time to Die

genre: action, adventure

Plot… James Bond retired after the capture of the head of the “Spectrum” Ernst Stavro Blofeld (Christoph Waltz). He enjoys some free time in Jamaica until his old CIA buddy Felix Leiter (Jeffrey Wright) shows up. A famous scientist who developed a dangerous biological weapon was kidnapped, and no one but Bond can help save him. Bond tries to help the CIA, but ends up returning to service. True, 007 is no longer Bond, but the new agent Nomi (Lashana Lynch). So Bond is now, rather, unraveling the case on a kind of volunteer basis. This time he will have to face another insane villain – Lucifer Safin (Rami Malek) – with a disfigured face and in a strange mask, while possessing a new weapon with which you can arrange genocide.

And in parallel with this, you will again have to unravel a difficult relationship with her beloved – Madeleine (Leila Seydoux). Her secrets start to create big problems for both of them.

Why watch. Firstly, the 25th Bond film was postponed due to the pandemic so many times that it would be time to watch and start dreaming about a new Bond. Who they will become is unknown, but “No Time to Die” is the last work of Daniel Craig on the image of a super spy. The actor tried to get off this needle after the 24th film, Spectrum, but it didn’t work out. Now is definitely the last opportunity to see Craig in the role of Bond.

In addition, the film’s budget is the largest in the entire history of Bond – 245 million dollars, which means that the scope will be still the same. And the appearance in the director’s chair of Carey Fukunaga, who directed It and the 1st season of True Detective, promises more intense intrigue.

For more information on the upcoming premiere, Daniel Craig’s farewell to the crew and the actors who may play the new 007 (spoiler – including a woman), read here.

Cast. We already know from previous Bond films: Daniel Craig (Knives Out), Ralph Fiennes (all Harry Potter films, Schindler’s List) Lea Seydoux (The Grand Budapest Hotel), Ben Whishaw (Cloud Atlas, Perfume “), Rory Kinnear (TV series” The Years “,” Boulevard Horrors “), Christoph Waltz (” Inglourious Basterds “), Naomi Harris (” Pirates of the Caribbean “), Jeffrey Wright (” Goldfinch “,” Casino Royale “).

New guest actors: Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody), Lashana Lynch (TV series The Silent Witness), Ana De Armas (Knives Out), Billy Magnussen (Aladdin), David Densik (The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo).

Duration: 02:43

Prisoners of the Ghostland

genre: Action, Thriller, Horror

Plot… Samurai city, post-apocalyptic future. The Governor’s beloved granddaughter (Bill Moseley) was kidnapped by the mad and violent inhabitants of the land of ghosts. The governor hires a criminal who, during a bank robbery, staged a bloody massacre (Nicolas Cage). This is a real chance for the robber to get freedom, but first you need to find and free the girl (Sofia Boutella). For everything about everything – five days. Otherwise, the overalls specially designed for the criminal will explode (for a greater exaggeration, a couple of bombs are fixed exactly in the groin).

Why watch. Nicolas Cage has long starred in strange and insane films (take Color from Other Worlds, Pig or Mandy), but, in his words, Prisoners of Ghost Land is the wildest movie he has ever played. Indeed, the screen is full of trash, frenzy, madness and some kind of apocalypse of mixing genres. The samurai film is intertwined here with a western, kitsch with an action movie, plus a props with a lot of deep overtones. In two words: sheer shocking and eccentric. Nevertheless, at the Berlin Film Festival, the picture was highly appreciated, having presented it with 4 awards.

Interestingly, one of his tasks was set by the Japanese director Shion Sono to show how badly his people were traumatized by the bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and then also by the explosion at the Fukushima nuclear the bomb fell on Hiroshima).

Starring: Nicolas Cage (Ghost Rider), Sofia Boutella (Ecstasy, Kingsman: The Secret Service), Nick Cassavetes (Hangover 2: Vegas to Bangkok, Face Off), Bill Moseley (Grindhouse, Evil Dead 3: Army of Darkness).

Duration: 01:40

New York City / Love, Dating, New York / Dating and New York

genre: romantic comedy

Plot: Twenty-year-old Milo is sure that it is better to look for love online, and he is looking for a girl through applications. Milo thinks he knows everything about relationships – he’s used multiple apps, watched a bunch of romantic comedies, and been on tons of dates. Until I met the same experienced Wendy. They went on a rather successful date, but the girl did not want to develop a relationship, agreed to remain “friends with privileges” – that is, to have sex for friendship, and they also help each other with advice on how to behave with the opposite sex. But the best friends Wendy and Milo met and began to meet. Their positive experiences are slowly starting to take their toll on Milo and Wendy.

Why watch. “Love, Dating, New York” is a youth romantic comedy about love in a big city, and perhaps not the best film in this genre, but there is everything for a warm and relaxed pastime: beautiful views of the autumn “Big Apple”, emotions , likeable actors, are sure to have a happy ending in this millennial’s attempt to find love.

Cast: Francesca Reale, Jabuk Young-White, Taylor Marie Hill, Arturo Castro, Jerry Ferrara.

Duration: 01:31

Titan / Titane 18+

genre: drama, thriller, fantasy

Plot… Since childhood, Alexia was fascinated by cars, even having an accident and returning from the hospital with a titanium plate in her head, she did not get rid of her passion, perhaps partly trying to replace her need for paternal love. Adult Alexia makes a living by striptease, but gets excited only from touching the car, and eventually manages to get pregnant from the car. Guys who try to pick her up pay dearly for it.

But then Alexia realizes that her aggression goes too far, and decides to radically change her life, for which she breaks her nose and disguises herself as a guy in order to impersonate the long-missing son of a lonely elderly firefighter.

Why watch. The film is the controversial winner of the Cannes Film Festival in 2021. Traditionally, Cannes is considered an elite place, and if such a body horro is included in the program, it is only to revive the high genre. “Titan” turned out to be very shocking and painfully hitting our usual morality. This is no longer the usual slow and viscous art house, but something sharp and evil, like teenage gangs in comparison with students of prestigious schools.

By the way, about the ossified traditions. For the second time in the history of the festival, the prize was awarded to a woman director. Julia Ducourneau specializes in horror movies (the previous film Raw was about cannibals). And in “Titan” she mixed eerie content with an equally eerie spectacle. There is plenty of shock content here: violence, technosex, fuel oil that replaces blood, and so on. But oddly enough, all this violent aggression and harshness ultimately show unconditional love and endless freedom.

Cast: Agate Roussel, Vincent Lyndon (Hatred).

Duration: 01:48

Lіtl Grіm / Yakari, le film

Genre: cartoon, adventure, family

Plot. Indian boy Yakari wants to tame the most beautiful and fastest mustang named Little Thunder. The Yakari tribe has a lot of legends about this freedom-loving and proud stallion who gallops faster than the wind and brings happiness to the house of the one who saddles it. Yakari goes in search of the Mustang. On the way, many adventures and dangers await him, and it also turns out that Yakari has a magical gift – he can communicate with animals.

Why watch: A kind and beautiful cartoon co-produced by Belgium, Germany and France, in which there was a place for adventure, reflection on the importance of friendship, and humor. It is full of charming and funny animals and very beautifully traced nature. And there are so many events here that you will not be bored.

Duration: 01:22