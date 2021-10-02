Oat Milk Maker with Oprah Winfrey and Jay-Z Investments Raises $ 1.4 Billion in IPO

Swedish oat milk producer Oatly Group AB raised $ 1.43 billion in an IPO, The Wall Street Journal reported. The value of the securities was $ 17 – this is the upper limit of the price range. The entire startup is valued at nearly $ 10 billion.

Approximately 84.4 million American depositary receipts of the company were offered for placement. Oatly set the price range for the securities from $ 15 to $ 17 and planned to raise from $ 1.27 billion to $ 1.43 billion. The leading organizers of the IPO were the banks Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan and Credit Suisse. Oatly will begin trading on May 20 on the Nasdaq under the ticker OTLY.

Oatly’s placement at the upper end of the price range is viewed by WSJ as a positive signal for the company in the face of stock market volatility. Share prices and other securities fell on fears of inflation, and investors turned their backs on growing companies: the Nasdaq Composite index, which includes such companies, has fallen by 4.8% since the beginning of May, the newspaper explained. The IPO in such conditions for several companies turned out to be a failure: for example, the shares of the website developer Squarespace turned out to be much cheaper after the offer than during the last round of financing, and during the auction they decreased even more significantly, wrote the WSJ.

Oatly and the organizers of its IPO hoped the startup would be able to avoid the negative impact of the market, since it is not a technology company, but a consumer brand, sources familiar with the situation told WSJ.

In July 2020, Oatly’s investors included TV host Oprah Winfrey, actress Natalie Portman and rapper Jay-Z, as well as the American fund Blackstone Group. In that round of investments, the startup raised $ 200 million in a valuation of $ 2 billion.

Oatly claims to be the world’s largest producer of oat milk drinks, a plant-based alternative to animal milk. The startup’s revenue in the first quarter of the year amounted to $ 447 million. The company was founded 25 years ago and is located in the Swedish city of Malmo.