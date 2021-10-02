Torpedo suffered a second defeat in the Far East: News: Kontinental Hockey League (KHL)

Game day on October 2 started in the Far East – “Admiral” received “Torpedo”, and “Cupid” played at home against Riga “Dynamo”.

Second victory of “Admiral” of the season

Admiral Vladivostok 49.Khamidullin Dinar 43 ‘ 60. Gareev Artyom 54 ‘ 2 – 1 0: 00: 02: 1 02.10.2021 Torpedo Nizhny Novgorod 8 Lennström Theodor 47 ‘ 47:04 Most

“Torpedo” began a tour of the Far East with a defeat from “Amur” (3: 4 OT), David Nemirovsky did not seriously rotate the squad – appeared at the goal Pyotr Kochetkov, in defense Ivan Vereshchagin changed Pavel Turbin, in attack Anton Shenfeld came out instead Kirill Rasskazov. At the “Admiral”, who lost to the “Kunlun Red Star” (1: 3) in the last meeting, returned to the squad Vladislav Ushenin, appeared in defense Kamil Fazylzyanov.

The teams in their conferences are outside the playoff zone, “Admiral” and completely closes the standings of the East. Therefore, it is logical that the opponents tried to avoid unnecessary risk. Surely, the change of time zones also affected the actions of the “Torpedo”, so in the first period the “sailors” looked more active. At the same time, there were practically no one hundred percent chances – the owners combined, mainly with the participation of the Ushenins brothers, they were actively involved in attacks Libor Shulak, traditionally not bad Dmitry Sayustov. On top of that, Admiral played in the majority three times in the first period, while Torpedo had only one opportunity to realize the excess.

David Nemirovsky, Torpedo head coach:

– We played the whole match around the perimeter in a foreign zone: we held the puck well, but no one wanted to get out on the goal. It is difficult to score when no one is covering the goalkeeper, he saw everything throughout the game. We had to do this, they said after each period. In the third period we conceded a counterattack and got a goal. We thought that we would play the whole match along the perimeter, no one got out and closed the goalkeeper. Now we need to prepare for the last match of the away series against Siberia. All games are fundamental for us, I spent a lot of time in Vladivostok, I liked it very much, there are many friends left. It’s good that the team returned to the KHL.

In the second period, residents of Nizhny Novgorod added to the activity, mainly thanks to their leaders – “woke up” Kenny Agostino, Ivan Chekhovich, Damir Zhafyarov, helped by other players. Work at the goalkeeper “Admiral” Nikita Serebryakov definitely increased, and he helped the team. The hosts, with the advantage of “Torpedo”, ran out into counterattacks, which were unpleasant, although they did not conceal any super-danger in themselves.

Far Eastern fans had to wait for the first goal for almost 45 minutes: in the third period Dinar Khamidullin with a cannon throw, he brought the “Admiral” forward. For the defender of this goal was only the second in the KHL, he scored his first goal five and a half years ago. True, from a hero Khamidullin almost immediately turned into an antihero in co-authorship with Sayustov – their removal provided Torpedo with a double majority, which was realized Theodor Lennström. A quick attack brought the sailors another puck: Artyom Manukyan entered the zone, passed on Artem Gareeva, who outplayed Kochetkov. The Torpedo team removed the goalkeeper, but to no avail – “Admiral” won the second victory of the season.

Alexander Andrievsky, head coach of “Admiral”:

– It was a tough game for us, we played well in the first period, we had the initiative. Then the opponent intercepted, it was not easy in the second period – the distant shop, we were replaying the segments. But the guys are good fellows that they survived. The only thing is that when they scored the first goal, they began to act incorrectly, play a little on hold, moved away from the game plan. Well done, that, having conceded, scored the second, won the match. We needed this victory, especially in terms of psychology. I hope she will give us strength. Everyone understands the situation we are in, everyone is working – there are no questions about how the guys work on the ice. We have moments in the game that are lame. We see them, we work in training, but so far we are not very successful, unfortunately.

Three stars

Artyom Gareev

Scored the winning goal, shot twice on goal and blocked one shot.

Nikita Serebryakov

Played a great match, saved 32 shots and kept the team in play.

Dinar Khamidullin

He scored the first goal, struck three shots on goal and became the fourth in the team in terms of playing time.

Lyubimov’s 100th point in the KHL and Cupid’s victory

Amur Khabarovsk 61. Gorshkov Alexander L. 23 ‘ 23. Lyubimov Roman 25 ‘ 25 Lenz Radan 65 ‘ 3 – 2 B 0: 02: 10: 10: 01: 0 02.10.2021 7 Zile Kristaps 26 ‘ 26:17 In equality 69. Eliseev Nikolay 45 ‘ 45:57 In equality

After the victory over “Torpedo” the Khabarovsk team was ready to extend the winning streak, especially since now Riga “Dynamo”, which occupies a place outside the Cup eight in the West, came to visit. An experienced striker made his debut with Amur Roman Lyubimovwho signed a trial contract with the club.

The first period remained in the hands of the hosts, even though Dynamo had two chances to realize the excess. At the start of the second period, Amur quickly gained a two-goal advantage. At first Alexander Gorshkov fought back in a counterattack with Ivan Nikolishin and hit the gate Johan Mathsson from an acute angle. In a minute and a half Roman Lyubimov on the net of the gate he outplayed the goalkeeper of Riga and scored his hundredth point in the KHL.

A minute later, Dynamo started their comeback – Kristaps Zile you can kissed the puck that bounced off him. At the beginning of the third period, one of the top scorers of Riga this season Nikolay Eliseev completed a sweeping attack. Already in overtime, “Cupid” seemed to have gained an additional point, but the puck was canceled due to an offside position. Two attempts in a series of throws Radan Lenz and confident play Evgeniya Alikina brought success to “Amur”.

Three stars

Alexander Gorshkov

Threw the first goal of the match, could bring the team a victory in overtime.

Evgeny Alikin

Saved 20 shots, in a series of shots the opponent realized only 2 out of 6 attempts.

Johan Matsson

Saved 31 shots, stopped only three attempts of the opponent in a series of shots.