Tom Holland will play the role that Leonardo DiCaprio dreams of

Apple TV + is launching an anthology titled The Crowded Room in its first season. A hero 10-serial season will be the famous Billy Milligan – the first person with dissociative personality disorder, charged with a crime. The protagonist will be portrayed by Spider-Man star Tom Holland.

The first chapter of the anthology is based on the biographical non-fiction of Daniel Keyes “The Mysterious Story of Billy Milligan”. Her hero, William Stanley Milligan (1955-2014), is the most famous patient with multiple personality disorder – 24 people got along in him, of which 10 were the main ones. Some of Milligan’s personalities showed aggression – Billy was convicted of several robberies and three rapes and sentenced to compulsory treatment.

The drama is in charge of Akiva Goldsman, who previously dealt with the topic of personality disorders while working on the script for A Beautiful Mind.

Earlier, Kees’s book was planned to be turned into a full-length film script, and the image of Milligan for a quarter of a century was the role of Leonardo DiCaprio’s dream. In 2015, New Regency was ready to take on the production of the picture, and now it will return to history in the format of the series for Apple TV +.