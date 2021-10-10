More than Kardashian: how a resident of Uruguay earned $ 250 million on linen in three years

Kim Kardashian-West and Massimiliano Tirocchi hardly look alike: 246 million people have subscribed to the star of the reality show on Instagram, only 2,164 are subscribed to him. Every time he leaves his mansion in Calabasas, California, Kardashian makes the headlines. When Tirokki leaves his apartment in Montevideo, the capital of Uruguay, no one pays attention to him. However, both of them are founders of major shapewear brands. At the same time, Tirokki’s company, Shapermint, revenues for 2020 amounted to $ 150 million, and the revenues of the Kardashian West brand called Skims – $ 145 million.

Tirokki, 28, co-founded Shapermint in 2018, a year before the Skims brand was launched. If the motivation of Kardashian West was to create the perfect shapewear that the paparazzi would not be able to notice, then Tirocchi fired up the idea of ​​developing Shapermint for a completely different reason. When Tirokki studied data on user decision making for an online store he created while studying at ORT University in Uruguay, he noticed that bodysuits, leggings and other shapewear are some of the most popular items. It was then that the entrepreneur realized that entering the $ 70 billion market for body shaping clothing was a very attractive business opportunity.

Today, the company, which Tirokki and his friends founded without outside funding, employs 250 people. All of them switched to a remote work format long before the coronavirus pandemic. Shapermint’s revenues grew 73% between 2019 and 2020, according to Tirocchi. The online store sells shapewear from market giants Wacoal, Hanes, Maidenform and Bali, but it also sells a variety of products under the company’s own brand. While Skims bodysuits typically sell for $ 68, Shapermint’s own brand Empetua can be purchased for as little as $ 27.99. Thanks to strong sales of low-cost shapewear for women, Tirocchi’s US market share has grown to 20% in three years. Today, Shapermint has 4.4 million customers, the majority of them young moms from the millennial generation, who account for the majority of sales in this market segment.

Advertising on Forbes

“In two years, our sales have grown from zero to $ 200 million because our business is based on the right customer acquisition strategy,” says Tirokki. Over the three years of Shapermint’s existence, the company has achieved sales of $ 250 million under his leadership. “We study user data and create creative advertisements to ensure new customers are attracted,” adds an entrepreneur included in Forbes’ 30 to 30 rating of 2021 in the category “Retail and e-commerce”.

The businessman believes that his success as the founder and marketing director of Shapermint is due to his multicultural upbringing: he was born in Italy and by the age of 18 managed to live in Belgium, Argentina and Uruguay, because his father worked in a diplomatic mission. Thanks to the constant change of schools, he learned to easily adapt to the new environment and was able to direct all his efforts to maintaining friendly relations and developing business ideas.

Tyrocchi launched his first company, Bloglea, a network of 15 Spanish-language blogs on topics such as food, family, games and cars in 2012, when he was just 18 years old. Later, his future partners Santiago Sabala and Lucas Vera, whom he met while studying at the ORT University in Uruguay, offered Tirocchi to monetize Bloglea by selling advertising. Gradually, they came out on income from $ 10,000 to $ 30,000 per month. For a long time, Sabala, Vera and Tirokki closely watched the development of large companies. One of them was the popular eyewear manufacturer Warby Parker, which revolutionized the optics market. They decided that the goal of their new project was a similar revolution in the shapewear market. The friends decided to apply Bloglea’s e-commerce model. After founding parent company Trafilea, they opened several online stores for customers from all over the world, and also went into sales and dropshipping (a form of sale in which a supplier delivers goods directly to a buyer, and a seller sells goods in an online store. Forbes) different products, from bras to towels.

Soon business partners noticed that their online shapewear store Shapermint was generating real profits. After reviewing customer reviews, entrepreneurs decided to spend tens of thousands of dollars a day on Facebook ads. In addition, Sabala, Vera and Tirokki have transferred all of the company’s employees to work exclusively on Shapermint. The online store currently spends over $ 100,000 a day on Facebook ads. At the moment, more than 6 million users of the social network have seen his advertising publications.

“We realized that shapewear is a free niche in the market. We have competitors, the most famous of which is the Spanx brand. However, our competitors operate in a different price segment. In addition, they do not try to attract new customers, because they are used to selling their products in a certain way, ”says Tirokki. “Our approach is different. We listen to consumers from the very beginning. We realized that they didn’t need hundreds of things – they just couldn’t find comfortable shapewear, and it cost them dearly, ”adds the founder of Shapermint.

While 2020 was the best year in Shapermint history, the shapewear market itself has been hit by the pandemic. According to NPD Group analyst Kristen Klassi-Zummo, total sales in 2020 were down 36%. And although now it has generally recovered to the indicators of 2019, the leaders have changed in the rating of the most popular goods: instead of waistbands and corsets, users are more likely to buy tops, underwear and leggings. People want versatile products that are suitable for both work from home and in the office. “Modern clothes should not be formal, they should rather be comfortable and of high quality,” says Klassi-Zummo. – If earlier corrective clothing rather limited women, now it expands their opportunities. Women are taking control of this segment of the market. Corrective clothing has become more comfortable and loose. “

Back in 2018, many were ashamed of having to wear shapewear. However, that was before the whole world knew that Kim Kardashian-West happily walks around the house in a tight-fitting corset. Previously, shapewear only adjusted women’s bodies to social standards of beauty, and they didn’t like it because they didn’t want to be constantly uncomfortable. Shapewear has been associated with advertisements from the 1950s that talked about “curvature reduction.” In the most popular Shapermint ad, the accents are reversed. “I’ve never felt so comfortable,” says a model in a bralette from a Facebook ad for the company.

Tirokki does not see a direct competitor in the Kardashian West. He believes that the star only contributes to the development of his business. “When such famous people advertise and sell such products, the prejudice against them gradually disappears. Since the launch of her brand, many more people have taken an interest in this kind of clothing, ”says Tirokki.

Translation by Polina Shenoeva