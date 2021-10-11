Mark Cuban advises Ellen DeGeneres to buy DOGE | Blockchain24

Following the Dallas Mavericks decision to accept Dogecoin as a payment for goods last month, billionaire Mark Cuban appears to be trying to get other companies to consider using a meme-based token as a form of payment.

In a virtual interview with talk show host Ellen DeGeneres, Cuban said Dogecoin may have started out as a joke, but is now “turning into a digital currency.” The owner of Dallas Mavericks mentioned the success of the basketball team store after accepting the token in March and recommended DeGeneres.

“We will definitely do it,” DeGeneres said. “I am interested in Dogecoin and I really want to know more about it.”

Regarding cryptocurrency and DOGE in particular, the talk show host later explained on Twitter that she wasn’t sure she “understood or knew how to pronounce it, but it’s definitely funny.” DeGeneres has already launched her own NFT called “Woman with a stick cat” to raise money for Worldwide Central Cuisine.

Cuban predicted that the DOGE price could reach $ 1 if more people use the token to buy Dallas Mavericks merchandise. As of April 13, the basketball team has accepted 122,000 Doge – roughly $ 32,757 at time of publication – sales increase 550% over the previous month.

“I wouldn’t say DOGE is the best investment in the world, but it’s much better than a lottery ticket,” Cuban said on The Ellen Show. “This is a great way to learn and start understanding cryptocurrencies.”

Although Dogecoin has seen more than 14,000% growth in a year, the token’s price has dropped below $ 0.30 since hitting an all-time high of over $ 0.40 earlier this month. Viewers of The Ellen Show – an estimated 1.5 million as of March – could potentially raise that price if even a fraction of them showed the same enthusiasm as Mark Cuban when they bought DOGE.