fans did not recognize Borodin in a swimsuit. Photo

The couple Kurban Omarov and Ksenia Borodina are not the first time arranging a “romantic” for each other. This time, the husband and wife retired in the paradise of the Maldives by the pool. Celebrities have ordered huge floating heart-shaped trays. It is noteworthy that fans of the TV presenter did not recognize Ksenia in a bright swimsuit on a date.

“Papito and Mamacita” – signed Borodin’s sensual photo from the rest.

“Chic”: Borodina showed a gorgeous figure in a green swimsuitThe TV presenter with her family is resting in the Maldives.

For breakfast in the pool alone with businessman Kurban Omarov, Ksenia chose an emerald asymmetrical swimsuit. As an additional accessory, the TV presenter had a colorful scarf.

Note that the fans of the couple were delighted with the atmospheric shots. And some of the subscribers took Borodin for a Hollywood star:

“Where did Keira Knightley come from near Kurban?” There is nothing superfluous, neither externally, nor in statements, nor in behavior! “

Recall that not only Borodina and Omarov go on dates in the Maldives. So, Olga Buzova and David Manukyan celebrated 17 months of relationship by bathing in red rose petals.

17 months together: Dava captured Buzova in a red bikini in a pool in rose petalsThe blogger proved himself to be a real romantic in the Maldives.

