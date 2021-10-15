LPR withdrew security guarantees to Kiev due to the detention of its officer :: Politics :: RBC

The detention of a representative of the LPR by the Ukrainian military became known on October 13. This was then stated by the head of the self-proclaimed republic, Leonid Pasechnik. On the day of the videoconference of the participants of the contact group on the settlement of the conflict in Donbass, the employees of the armed forces of Ukraine “attacked the officer of the LPR representative office in the JCCC”, he argued, noting that this man, according to his information, “following the instructions, ensured control over the observance of a comprehensive ceasefire in the area checkpoint “Pervomaisk – Zolotoe” during road cleaning works “. “Using weapons”, the Ukrainian military, according to the head of the LPR, “attacked the disarmed officer of the LPR representative office in the JCCC and captured him.”

The SBU officers, in turn, said on October 14 that they had detained a representative of the LPR on the demarcation line, because he “was armed with firearms and was conducting reconnaissance of the left positions of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.” The Ukrainian department stressed that the detainee “grossly violated the agreements reached”, since he had no right to be in this territory, “and even with a weapon.”

The detainee, as the SBU found out later, is “a former criminal who is suspected of committing premeditated murder in 2010.” In recent years, according to the Ukrainian department, he was “a member of one of the units of the sixth separate motorized rifle Cossack regiment named after. Ataman Matvey Platov of the LPR People’s Militia ”. The issue of choosing a preventive measure in the form of detention is being resolved, the Ukrainian Security Service noted.