Pyotr Tolstoy: the state has lost the information campaign on vaccination

The Russian authorities have lost the campaign to inform the population about the coronavirus, methods of countering it and vaccination. This was stated by the Deputy Speaker of the State Duma Pyotr Tolstoy on the air of the NTV channel, a fragment of which he published in your Telegram channel.

The deputy recalled the similar position of Denis Protsenko, the head physician of the Moscow hospital No. 40 in Kommunarka, and noted that the latter, criticizing the information campaign, was still using too soft language.

“In my opinion, we need to speak more harshly: unfortunately, we conducted the entire information campaign about the coronavirus in Russia incorrectly and completely lost. There is no trust of people to go and give the vaccine. This is a fact, ”Tolstoy said.

At the same time, he noted that it is necessary to express deep gratitude to all those who are fighting for the lives of people, no matter what. Tolstoy explained that he agreed with the position of Russian President Vladimir Putin on the voluntary decision of each person to vaccinate.

“But we have thinking people, they weigh the pros and cons, they try to ask questions. Unfortunately, there is little information, few answers to the questions: “Why do those who are vaccinated get sick?”, “Why do those who are vaccinated die?”, “Why are there problems and complications after the vaccinations themselves?”

In his opinion, experts from the medical community were not ready for such a situation, they chose the wrong rhetoric when communicating with the population. “They approach this campaign like a conversation between a local doctor and some under-examined patient. It seems to me that the people in Russia are much smarter, and we need to talk much deeper and more reasoned than now. Only then can you get some kind of citizens’ confidence in the vaccination procedure, ”Tolstoy summed up.

In a commentary on his post, he added that the “we said, you do” approach does not work. And people need to constantly give reasonable arguments, explain, and not make them just take their word for it.

On the eve of Protsenko, talking about the unfavorable development of the pandemic in Russia, he expressed bewilderment that in the second year of COVID-19, people still need to be convinced of the reality of infection and the danger of coronavirus.

“Colleagues, doctors, I also appeal to you, let’s start talking frankly and without embellishment with our compatriots. I feel that in terms of clarification, we are not working on everything. The situation, if not critical, is close to this, ”the doctor said.

On October 16, the official representative of the Russian Orthodox Church, Metropolitan Hilarion, spoke on the topic of mistrust in vaccinations against COVID-19 and myths on this topic. According to him, any arguments about the dangers of vaccination are unreasonable.

“Now several hundred people die every day, we break mortality records every day. How many infections do you need to convince you: you need to be vaccinated. I am sincerely sorry that you believed in all this nonsense, I am very sorry for your loved ones, who, because of your stupidity, carelessness, selfishness, may become victims of the coronavirus, ”the clergyman said.

Earlier in October, the Kremlin called the country’s vaccination rate prohibitively low. According to the operational headquarters, by October 15, 51 million people were fully vaccinated in Russia, 47.5 million received the first dose of the vaccine. The level of herd immunity of Russians is estimated at 45%. Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said that the authorities expect to reach 80% by autumn, for which 90 million residents of the country must be fully vaccinated.

Meanwhile, there are examples of quite successful vaccination campaigns against coronavirus in the world. One of them is Israel, in which 66% of the population is fully vaccinated. Back in the spring, the country’s authorities announced the vaccination of more than half of the population, and the spread of the virus has decreased significantly. Even in the fall, despite the fourth wave of the pandemic, incidence rates continue to fall. And this despite the large number of opponents of vaccination (including among Orthodox Jews), as well as the high cost of vaccines – Tel Aviv achieved priority supplies of drugs, paying almost twice the amount for them than the countries of the European Union.

The main lever of influence on the Israeli population was the introduction of “green passports”. They were vaccinated with the second dose, the certificate is valid for six months. And since October 3, it has not been issued without receiving the third “booster” dose. Without it, it is almost impossible to return to normal life: you cannot visit gyms, cultural and other mass events, check into hotels, boarding houses, public institutions. In parallel with this, all restrictions continue to apply to unvaccinated citizens, and they are much stricter than in Russia.

Another example of successful vaccination is China. By mid-October, almost 73% of the population was fully vaccinated in a country where nearly 1.5 billion people live. In Beijing, this figure reaches 98%, and in densely populated Shanghai, Tiantjin and Zhejiang province it exceeds 80%.

In China, seven different vaccines for COVID-19 have been developed, two of them are recognized by the WHO. They began to vaccinate citizens there, as in Russia, in December 2020. However, the first months of the campaign progressed extremely slowly. This is partly due to the export orientation of Chinese pharmaceutical companies, and partly to the inactive information campaign. But in spring, vaccination centers began to distribute food kits and small monetary rewards for free. In parallel with this, some enterprises stopped letting the unvaccinated to work.

By May, the rate of vaccination had increased to 10 million people a day, a month later it had doubled. This was also facilitated by new local outbreaks of the disease in some provinces (in general, now in China, several dozen new cases of coronavirus are recorded per day). In the summer, hundreds of people lined up at the vaccination centers, even in rural areas. This is partly due to the belief of the Chinese in their own science, medicine and the effectiveness of vaccines. Partly – by tough sanitary measures, when, due to local foci of COVID-19, the police can quarantine even a separate house or neighborhood. In addition, a vaccination certificate opens many doors: from catering and cultural establishments to some government institutions.