Russian tourists who died in Albania turned out to be one family | News | News

The Russians who died in Albania turned out to be one family. A married couple was found dead, as well as their daughter and fiancé. The SHOT Telegram channel writes about this on October 16.

Previously, the names of the victims were announced: Natalya Burenkova (58 years old), Sergei Burenkov (60 years old), Ekaterina Burenkova (31 years old) and Nikita Belousov (37 years old).

The journalists managed to find out that all four Russians went to Albania on vacation. The young couple was engaged and planned to have a wedding after the trip.

At the same time, the channel writes that the bodies of the Russians were found not in the sauna itself, but on the territory near the steam room.

In addition, relatives of the family claim that Natalya Burenkova had cancer, so she could not visit the sauna.

On October 15, four Russian tourists were found dead in a hotel in western Albania. According to law enforcement officials, the bodies of the Russians were found in a hotel sauna in the town of Kerret in the Kawai province.

The hotel staff were questioned on Saturday. Employees said that shortly before the tragedy, vacationers ordered wine and fruit, but died before receiving the order.

There is a version that the Russians could stay in the sauna longer than allowed, which led to the tragedy. The official cause of death was asphyxiation.

The consular department of the Russian embassy in the country is clarifying the circumstances of the death of the Russians.