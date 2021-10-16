Yatsenyuk said that Ukraine lost $ 5 billion due to untimely purchase of gas – Gazeta.Ru

The current government in Ukraine should be held accountable for not purchasing gas at a lower price and now overpaying. This is on the air of the TV channel “Ukraine-24 “ said former Prime Minister of Ukraine Arseniy Yatsenyuk.

“Today, Ukrainians will be pulled out of their pockets – think about this figure – $ 5 billion. These are losses of the state and the state company NAK Naftogaz due to the fact that when it was necessary to buy [газ] for $ 250 [за тыс. куб. м], they didn’t buy it, but now you have to buy it for $ 1,200 [за тыс. куб. м]”, – he said.

At the same time, Yatsenyuk recalled that Ukraine has one of the largest underground gas storage facilities in Europe and Kiev could afford to pump more gas. According to the former Ukrainian prime minister, the increased gas prices were the result of “speculation organized by the Russian Gazprom.”

Kiev faced problems in the supply of gas when, since November 2015, Ukraine refused to buy Russian gas directly and decided to replace it with the so-called virtual reverse from Europe. As a result, this affected the tariffs for Ukrainian consumers.

Formerly Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak statedthat Russia is surprised by Ukraine’s desire to continue buying Russian gas indirectly, which is why the country pays for gas 20-30% more expensive.