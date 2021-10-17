“The Russian budget” sucks its paw “, and China earns”: JP Morgan told how Beijing “profits” on gas from the Russian Federation

THIS MESSAGE (MATERIAL) IS CREATED AND (OR) DISTRIBUTED BY A FOREIGN MASS MEDIA PERFORMING THE FUNCTIONS OF A FOREIGN AGENT, AND (OR) A RUSSIAN LEGAL OFFICER AND A FUNCTIONAL OFFICER.

In the third quarter of 2021, Russian gas for China cost 4.2 times less than LNG and 30% less than raw materials from other pipeline suppliers. This was reported by Vedomosti with reference to the report of JP Morgan analysts.

“While the Russian budget” sucks its paw “, the Chinese buyer earns,” the document says. It also indicates that the Chinese CNPC, with which a contract was signed in 2014, resells Russian gas at 1.5 times more expensive through its subsidiary PetroChina, making money on favorable market conditions.

China continues to buy raw materials from Gazprom at bargain prices, while spot gas prices in Europe and Asia have exceeded $ 1,000 per thousand cubic meters. Thus, the average cost of gas pumped through the Power of Siberia pipeline in the third quarter of this year amounted to 0.9 yuan per cubic meter, or about $ 140 per thousand cubic meters. It is hardly possible to find gas cheaper than export gas on the world market. Gazprom’s supplies cost China $ 4.2 per million British thermal units (BTU), and in February and March they cost only $ 3 (less than $ 120 per thousand cubic meters). Although on the JKM hub (Japan, Korea) and the TTF hub in the Netherlands, the average price in September was $ 30, on the American hub Henry Hub – $ 5.5.

The media, referring to the chief strategist of the investment company Arikapital, notes that even the Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko does not have such a discount as the Russian Federation made for the PRC. Thus, in the first quarter, Belarus bought Russian pipeline gas at 6% more expensive than China, and Armenia – by 27%, according to data from the Federal Customs Service. At the same time, taking into account the logistics, supplies from Gazprom should be more expensive, since Power of Siberia crosses the border of China close to the regions with the highest population density and the highest demand for energy, the newspaper explains.

The publication summarizes that the turn of the gas policy to the east after the annexation of Crimea and the outbreak of the conflict in Donbass in 2014 was powerless to significantly replenish the Russian budget. Moreover, a second gas pipeline is being built in China – Power of Siberia 2, which will pass through Mongolia and connect the fields of the Irkutsk Region, Krasnoyarsk Territory and Yamal with the Chinese market.