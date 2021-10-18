Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom with their children vacation in Greece

Katy Perry with her daughter

The European vacation of 36-year-old Katy Perry and 44-year-old Orlando Bloom, along with their nine-month-old daughter Daisy and 10-year-old son of the actor Flynn from their marriage to Miranda Kerr, continues. The couple decided to diversify the cultural Italian program with a beach vacation and flew to the Greek island of Peloponnese.

Greece, despite the coronavirus pandemic, is now chosen by many Russian stars as a place for summer holidays – for example, Polina Gagarina with her children and Anna Sedokova with her family are resting there.

The other day Katie was photographed on the beach with her daughter. The singer was wearing a purple swimsuit and was holding the baby in her arms. Bloom at this time escaped from the heat and the scorching sun with his son in the sea.



Katy Perry with her daughter Daisy

Perry gets along well with Bloom’s former family. She not only communicates well with Flynn, but also maintains a warm relationship with Kerr. As Katie admitted, seeing how Bloom behaves with her son and what a wonderful father he is, she made the decision that he should become a father for her children.

The way he manifests himself and what he does for his son, the efforts he makes for this – I think this is the main reason why I made this conscious decision. I thought, “This is the father of my future children.” I saw his kindness, sympathy, care and tenderness,

– she admitted.

Katie noted that he behaves very differently with his daughter, since before he had no experience of raising a girl.

I am very grateful that I have it. He behaves very emotionally, which seems to me to be something unique,

– the singer shared.



Katy Perry with her daughter Daisy

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have been together for about five years. The couple’s engagement took place two years ago on Valentine’s Day. Last summer, they planned to get married, but due to the pandemic, the celebration was postponed. According to rumors, the couple has already legalized the relationship, but there is no official confirmation of this.