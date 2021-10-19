UAZ showed a new version of “Loaf” – Gazeta.Ru

For the Chilean market, the Ulyanovsk Automobile Plant has prepared a new modification of the UAZ-452 vehicle – the Expedition SGR. This “Loaf” received an air conditioner from the Russian company “Eling”, told press service of the brand on Instagram.

A similar air-conditioned system was previously developed for the UAZ Hunter SUV. The company noted that it is in great demand. A monoblock unit with a cooling capacity of 5 kW is mounted on the roof of the “Loaf”. The air conditioning control is located in the cab to the right of the steering column.

close 100% uazrussia/ Instagram “class =” item-image “>



“Do you think this option will be in demand in our country?” – asked the company.

The press service of UAZ said that in Chile this year, the South American distributor sold three times more cars than in 2020, and is ready to achieve a sevenfold increase by December. Four models are sold in the country: “Hunter”, “Loaf”, “Profi” and “Patriot”, the latter is sold locally under the name “Kazak”.

close 100% uazrussiaInstagram “class =” item-image “>



Now in Russia, the “expeditionary” modification of the UAZ SGR costs from 1.2 million rubles. The car is equipped with a 2.7-liter 4-cylinder engine with a capacity of 112 hp, a 5-speed manual gearbox and all-wheel drive.