The British edition of the Daily Express on October 20 published a list of six countries in which there is a high probability of the outbreak of a third world war.

According to the author of the article, Kaisha Langton, first of all, we are talking about a possible confrontation between the United States and Iran in connection with its nuclear program. If the situation worsens, Tehran can block the Strait of Hormuz, through which 30% of oil is exported worldwide. This is fraught with complications in Washington’s relations with allies, and also threatens a new war in Syria and Yemen.

In addition, on this basis, the long-term confrontation between Iran and Israel can develop into a full-scale conflict.

Langton also stressed that over the past few years, relations between two NATO allies, the United States and Turkey, have strained. A military conflict could provoke divisions over the Kurds and the ambitious plans of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

According to Langton, the US authorities can also provoke a military confrontation with the DPRK and China.

As noted in the article, Pyongyang continues to conduct military exercises, and recently rebuked US President Joe Biden for being hostile. In turn, North Korea said that the response will lead to the fact that the United States will find itself in an extremely difficult situation.

Langton also emphasized that in addition to the trade war, relations between China and the United States could heat up due to the growing influence of both countries in the international arena.

According to Langton’s assumptions, the third world may begin in connection with disputes between India and Pakistan over Kashmir. This dispute has already led to numerous terrorist attacks and unrest in each of the countries. As a result, the Indian Prime Minister may have no choice but to provoke a conflict, and given the interaction with the United States, it could become large-scale.

In addition, Langton recalled the situation in Afghanistan, where the Taliban recently came to power (the radical Taliban movement, a terrorist organization banned in the Russian Federation). As a result, terror and constant skirmishes began in the country.

Representatives of the new government “opened the hunt” for those who collaborated with the North Atlantic Alliance or with the previous government. All this can affect security in the region.

On May 16, China pledged to support Palestine in the conflict with Israel. According to Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, China will continue to firmly support the Palestinians in restoring their legitimate rights, solving current problems through political dialogue, as well as the United Nations, the Arab League and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation.

On May 14, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres called on the parties to the Palestinian-Israeli conflict to stop shelling, as too many civilians have died. According to him, this can only exacerbate radicalization and extremist activities in the region.

The aggravation of the Palestinian-Israeli conflict took place in early May. Then the Israeli authorities began to evict several Arab families in East Jerusalem, which led to riots and protests.