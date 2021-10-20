Former German soldiers will be tested for involvement in the genocide of the peoples of the USSR

https://ria.ru/20211020/genotsid-1755309281.html

MOSCOW, October 20 – RIA Novosti. Former servicemen of Nazi Germany are being tested for involvement in the genocide of the peoples of the Soviet Union during the Great Patriotic War, the official representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office of Russia Andrei Ivanov told RIA Novosti. , responding to the agency’s request. According to Ivanov, the facts of “deliberate destruction of the peaceful Soviet population” are revealed in federal, regional and local archives. In addition, eyewitness accounts of the crime are recorded. A representative of the Prosecutor General’s Office said that a number of countries provided the necessary information at the request of the department. “Other (requests – ed.) Control their execution,” he added. Earlier, Prosecutor General Igor Krasnov said that Russia had prepared a bill to consolidate the concepts of “Nazism”, “fascism” and “genocide of the peoples of the Soviet Union.” The document is intended to recognize “the inviolability of the principles of international law recognized by the charter of the Nuremberg International Military Tribunal.” “a case was initiated on the facts of the mass destruction of civilians and prisoners of war in the Kabardino-Balkarian, Kalmyk and North Ossetian Autonomous Soviet Socialist Republics, Krasnodar and Stavropol Territories, Astrakhan, Belgorod, Bryansk, Velikolukskaya, Voronezh, Kalinin, Kaluga, Crimean, Moscow, Kursk, Leningrad Novgorod, Oryol, Pskov, Rostov, Smolensk, Stalingrad, Tula and Yaroslavl regions.

