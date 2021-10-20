The head of the British Defense Staff called Russia a critical threat :: Politics :: RBC

He noted that the world has become multipolar, and this, he said, presupposes constant competition. Maria Zakharova said to this that the poles are “centers of convergence” of interests of countries that are looking for partners, not rivals

Nicholas Carter

(Photo: Henry Nicholls / Reuters)



Russia poses a “critical threat” to Britain, said the country’s chief of defense, Nicholas Carter, speaking at the Center for America’s New Security (CNAS).

“When I first started military service, we lived in a bipolar world. Then came the era of a unipolar world, and the focus of attention was shifted to the fight against terrorism. Now we are entering a multipolar world – an era of constant competition that we are waging with a number of authoritarian rivals. In this context, it is worth mentioning Russia, which, from our point of view, poses a critical threat, and China, which is a chronic systemic challenge for us, “Carter said (quoted by TASS).

He also noted that London should “pursue a course of containment”, given the development of Russia in the field of underwater vehicles. “The North Atlantic is a region that we need to deal with very carefully,” he stated in this regard.

Carter also stressed that with the rapid development of political and military technology, Britain’s opponents began to use more disinformation and proxy formations.