https://ria.ru/20211021/ukraina-1755641813.html

A citizen of Ukraine was arrested in Greece

A citizen of Ukraine was arrested in Greece – RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

A citizen of Ukraine was arrested in Greece

A citizen of Ukraine was arrested in Greece at the request of another European state, the consuls are in contact with him, the press secretary said on Thursday … RIA Novosti, 21.10.2021

2021-10-21T17: 45

2021-10-21T17: 45

2021-10-21T17: 45

in the world

Ukraine

Athens

Vilnius

Greece

Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine

/ html / head / meta[@name=”og:title”]/ @ content / html / head / meta[@name=”og:description”]/ @ content

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156186/61/1561866155_0:161:3067:1886_1920x0_80_0_0_cb86a98ddeea3d04ce9e41498dd2fe05.jpg

KIEV, October 21 – RIA Novosti. A Ukrainian citizen was arrested in Greece at the request of another European state, the consuls are in contact with him, Oleg Nikolenko, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, said on Thursday. “The Ukrainian Consulate in Thessaloniki is dealing with the case of a Ukrainian citizen arrested in Greece at the request of another European state. he is in regular contact with the Ukrainian, he is provided with Ukrainian and Greek lawyers, the conditions of his detention are acceptable, “the UNIAN agency quotes Nikolenko. According to him, on Friday the lawyer plans to come to Athens to protect the interests of a Ukrainian citizen while the prosecutor’s office of the Supreme Court of Greece is considering an appeal against the decision of the District Attorney of the Thrace Region. According to Ukrainian diplomats, the consideration of the appeal may take several months. Nikolenko noted that on Monday the arrested person should be visited by Ukrainian consuls. In addition, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has also used other contacts with the Greek side, in particular through law enforcement agencies and the office of the ombudsman for human rights. “We insist on an objective and impartial consideration of the case with full respect for the legal rights of a Ukrainian citizen,” he said. ) Alexander Radkevich. “He was detained at the request of Lithuania, where Alexander was convicted in absentia in the so-called case on January 13 … Among the convicts was also a citizen of Ukraine Alexander Radkevich, who at the beginning of 1991 served in the 107th motorized rifle division of the Armed Forces of the USSR, on January 11 In 1991, he was appointed a driver-mechanic of a tank that was located next to the Press House in Vilnius, for which there was a struggle, “she wrote on Facebook. The Supreme Council of Lithuania on March 11, 1990 announced the restoration of the independence of the republic. In January 1991, unauthorized protests began in Lithuania, and special forces were deployed to the republic. On the night of January 13, a column of Soviet armored vehicles headed for the center of Vilnius. During the clashes at the television center, 14 people were killed, over 600 were injured. The Lithuanian prosecutor’s office claims that the people who went to the protest actions and died near the Vilnius TV Tower in January 1991 were killed by Soviet soldiers, but they do not provide any evidence.

https://ria.ru/20210812/slutskiy-1745548499.html

Ukraine

Athens

Vilnius

Greece

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

2021

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

news

ru-RU

https://ria.ru/docs/about/copyright.html

https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

https://cdnn21.img.ria.ru/images/156186/61/1561866155_169-0:2898:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_b61ab88c78ad18a4eedade366d17ce42.jpg

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

RIA News internet-group@rian.ru 7 495 645-6601 FSUE MIA “Russia Today” https: //xn--c1acbl2abdlkab1og.xn--p1ai/awards/

in the world, ukraine, athens, vilnius, greece, ukrainian foreign ministry