Director of “Yeralash” Belostotsky arrested on charges of pedophilia

Investigators charged the 48-year-old Russian director, screenwriter, producer and actor Ilya Belostotsky, one of the creators of the Yeralash children’s humorous newsreel, with child corruption.

According to TASS, referring to a law enforcement source, the artist is currently in jail.

“Ilya Belostotsky was detained in Moscow for lecherous acts against minors,” the agency’s interlocutor said, specifying that later the charge was tightened up to Part 3 of Art. 134 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation – “Sexual intercourse and other actions of a sexual nature with a person under the age of sixteen”. The sanctions under this article provide for up to ten years in prison.

The press service of the Presnensky Court of Moscow explained to the agency that the criminal case against the director is being investigated by the capital’s Main Investigative Directorate of the Investigative Committee.

Before that, REN-TV reported: the director disappeared from the field of view a year ago, while Belostotsky’s relatives assured that he was seriously ill. Today it turned out that searches were carried out in the house of the cinematographer, during which photographs and videos of a pornographic nature with the participation of minors were seized. The director was arrested on October 14 last year.

Belostotsky was born in 1973 in Chelyabinsk. In 1991 he entered the medical institute, where he studied for four years, after which in 1995 he transferred to the Chelyabinsk State Institute of Culture and Art. He worked on TV as an editor, assistant director, director, presenter of music and entertainment programs. Organized on television cycle authorial shows for children: “Class hour” and “Last squeak”. Graduated from VGIK in 2004. Prize-winner at various festivals. Member of the Guild of Russian Filmmakers. Director of the film company NP “KOT”.

Among the director’s works – “The Tale of the Unicorn”, “Another Tale of Cinderella”, “Flight of the Horned Vikings”, “Jumble at the Cinema”, the crime series “Trace”.