Doctors refute Lukashenko’s hypothesis about the healing properties of covid

President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko said that coronavirus can treat cancer. He explains this by the fact that people are less likely to go to oncologists. Belarus is the only country in the post-Soviet space that did not close its borders after the start of the Covid-19 pandemic. Political analysts interviewed by MK are confident that the Belarusian ruler is trying to prove, including with such statements, that this decision was correct. Belarusians, on the other hand, report about a covid catastrophe – hospitals are overcrowded.

“Oncological disease is, first of all, a violation of immunity, because the immune system could not cope with the fact that a tumor appeared and allowed it to grow,” explains the therapist Aleksey Khukhrev to MK. – This tumor is not neutral for the body. They emit a lot of substances that modify the immune system and do not allow it to work well. Of course, a person with cancer and covid will have less chance of survival. This must be clearly understood, as with any chronic disease: kidneys, liver, lungs, heart. Always such people die first of all, because where it is thin, there it is torn.

Lukashenko often criticizes the WHO recommendations on the fight against coronavirus. He opposes the mandatory wearing of medical masks, as well as mandatory vaccinations. Since the beginning of October, about two thousand new cases of coronavirus have been detected in the country every day. These numbers are comparable to the number of newly reported cases in its neighbors: Poland, Lithuania and Latvia. But if in the Baltic countries both doses of the vaccine were received from 50 to 60% of the population, in Belarus only 18%.

At the same time, the Belarusian media and social networks report overcrowded hospitals and an acute shortage of doctors. For example, in the “red zone” in Mogilev, doctors are on duty for more than a day. In Vitebsk, according to state media, all hospitals are given over to covid. In the region, 84% of all available ventilators are employed and 90% of the resuscitation staff are involved. In many areas, senior students are recruited to treat patients.

“The situation with the coronavirus in the country is tense. Belarus falls into the general trend, because the situation is getting worse in both Latvia and Ukraine. In this regard, Belarus is no better and no worse. But statistics are censored and no one knows the real number of deaths, ”political analyst Valery Karbalevich told MK.

Last year, during the first wave of the pandemic, many Belarusians criticized Lukashenka for refusing to introduce any restrictive measures. Despite this, the Belarusian president did not change his point of view. He demands to stop persecuting people for not wearing medical masks and in no case forcing them to be vaccinated.

“He says that people themselves are responsible for their health and whoever wants to, wears it, and whoever doesn’t, may not wear it. But if a sick person enters the subway without a mask, then he can infect many. Lukashenko continues to adhere to covid dissidence and is trying to prove that last year Belarus did the right thing when it did not introduce a lockdown. As proof, he cites the fact that the EU countries are not introducing a lockdown now, they say, they realized that Lukashenka was right. But he does not take into account that there was a mass vaccination and the refusal of the lockdown is a reaction to the vaccine, and not because they went the Belarusian way, ”the political scientist explained.

Lukashenka himself refuses to be vaccinated until the Belarusian vaccine is created. According to Karbalevich, work is really underway on it. But it is unlikely that it will be popular among citizens. “I suppose that this is cooperation with Russian scientists,” the expert said. – Therefore, it is difficult to say whether it will be an absolutely Belarusian vaccine. If it appears, it will be necessary that it receive WHO recognition, otherwise other countries with this vaccine will not be allowed. I don’t think there will be much practical sense in it. It is rather political motives that the great powers have created their own vaccine and Belarus too.