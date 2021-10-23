Kyrgyzstan refuses to host US airbase – Gazeta.Ru

Kyrgyzstan will not place a US airbase on its territory, said the President of the Republic Sadyr Japarov, quoted by RIA News”…

“We have a Russian base in Kant. One base is enough for us. We do not want to play cat and mouse with the powers with two bases, ”he said at a press conference.

Formerly Deputy Commander of the Central Military District (TSVO) Major General Rustam Minnekaev reportedthat the Kant airbase in Kyrgyzstan is being reinforced with air defense systems. According to him, plans for the deployment of air defense have not yet been implemented, but they are “in the process.”

In 2020, it was reported that Kyrgyzstan is ready consider expansion of the Russian airbase “Kant”, if such a proposal comes from Moscow or the CSTO.

The joint Russian air base “Kant” belongs to the Collective Rapid Deployment Forces and ensures the security of the airspace of the CSTO states. It is located in the Chui region of Kyrgyzstan.