Prime Minister of Moldova assessed negotiations with Russia on gas | News | News

Moldova does not recognize the historical debt for gas, so it should not be part of negotiations with Gazprom on the supply of blue fuel. This was announced on Saturday, October 23rd, by the Prime Minister of Moldova Natalia Gavrilitsa.

“Historical debt is a very large debt that we do not recognize, we do not believe that it should be part of the negotiations on a gas contract. This is a topic for a separate conversation, it should be discussed in a different context, ”she said on the air of Moldova 1 TV channel.

As a source told RIA Novosti in turn, the two-day Russian-Moldovan talks on gas with the participation of Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Kozak ended in vain. According to the interlocutor of the agency, Russia offered a 25% discount on condition that Moldova repays the debt of about $ 700 million within three years. Chisinau insisted on reducing the price by 50%.

On October 22, Moldova declared a state of emergency (state of emergency) for 30 days, from October 22 to November 20, due to the energy crisis. During this period, the Emergency Situations Commission will present a number of anti-crisis measures.

In turn, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council (NSDC) of Ukraine Alexei Danilov said that Kiev will help Chisinau with gas supplies. He clarified that it will be gas on debt, not money.

On the same day, an economic analyst, an expert at the Moldovan Institute for Development and Social Initiatives (IDIS) Viitorul, Tatiana Laryushina, said that without a contract with Gazprom, Moldova should not talk about “settling” the energy crisis. She also expressed the view that the cause of the crisis lies in the accumulation of mistakes of all previous governments, ignoring the problems.

On October 13, Gavrilitsa called negotiations with Gazprom difficult. She stressed that Moldova wants to extend the contract on the same terms. At the same time, according to her, Chisinau will not be left without gas, and the main issue is the price for blue fuel.