Sobchak in Italy held the wedding of the former official of the Ministry of Finance Vavilov

Russian TV presenter Ksenia Sobchak flew to Italy. There she became the host at the wedding of 60-year-old former senator, Deputy Minister of Finance of Russia Andrei Vavilov. He married 24-year-old Sophie-Antoinette Deloit.

The celebration took place on the shores of Lake Como. According to REN, before that, the couple signed in one of the Moscow registry offices. The entire Russian elite was invited to the wedding in Italy. Sobchak hosted the event wearing a snake-shaped necklace with diamonds and emeralds. The jewel could have cost 16 million rubles.

In addition to Sobchak, there were Maxim Galkin, Vera Brezhneva, Lyubov Uspenskaya, bloggers Sabina Agalarova, Natalya Butkevich.

Meanwhile, business aviation expert Dmitry Petrochenko spoke about how much it could cost to fly a business jet from Moscow to Europe. Sobchak and many other Russian celebrities were seen in Vnukovo-3. Business aviation usually flies from there.

According to Petrochenko, the demand for business jets has grown dramatically over the past year. Italy is one of the three most popular destinations for business jets from Moscow. Above are only French Nice and the capital of Great Britain London.

Typically, a flight from Moscow to Nice can cost about 25-27 thousand euros for a medium sized Challenger plane. If you use jet sharing when you buy a seat on the plane, the price tag drops significantly. So, on the shoulder Moscow-Nice, you can spend only 4.5-5 thousand euros.