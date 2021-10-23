Ukraine received from the United States a batch of high-precision weapons and ammunition

Ukraine has received the third, final batch of US security “assistance” for the needs of the army, which includes ammunition, anti-tank and precision weapons, according to the Ukrainian Defense Ministry.

“The third and final batch of additional international security assistance worth $ 60 million from the United States government for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine has arrived in Ukraine,” the Ukrainian military department said in a Facebook post.

It is noted that the party includes ammunition, anti-tank and precision weapons, medical equipment and so on.

The ministry clarifies that this assistance became possible thanks to agreements reached during the recent visit of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to the United States.

In September, the Russian Foreign Ministry called on the international community to impose an arms embargo on Ukraine.

As the deputy head of the department noted, the supply of weapons by the West to Ukraine can encourage Kiev to provocate in the Donbass.